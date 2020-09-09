West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("WFT") Dividend Notice

VANCOUVER, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX: WFT) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on the Common shares and Class B Common shares in the capital of the Company, payable on October 14, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2020.

Dividends are designated to be eligible dividends pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any applicable provincial legislation pertaining to eligible dividends.

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy with facilities in western Canada and the southern United States.

SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

For further information: Chris Virostek, Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, (604) 895-2700, www.westfraser.com

Related Links

www.westfraser.com

