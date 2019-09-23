WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. - Notice of Third Quarter Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - West Fraser will hold an analysts' conference call to discuss third quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time/11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial:

1-888-390-0546 (Toll-free North America)

Please let the operator know you wish to participate in the West Fraser conference call chaired by Mr. Ray Ferris, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst community will be invited to ask questions.

The call will be recorded for webcasting purposes and will be available on our website at www.westfraser.com. West Fraser's third quarter 2019 financial and operating results will be released on Monday, October 21, 2019.

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy with facilities in western Canada and the southern United States.

West Fraser shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol: "WFT".

For further information: Chris Virostek, Vice‑President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, (604) 895-2700, www.westfraser.com

