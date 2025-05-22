West Fraser Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, BC, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX: WFG) (NYSE: WFG) released its 2024 Sustainability Report, Building Together: People and Partnerships. The report highlights the Company's sustainability performance across a variety of environmental, social, and governance goals and disclosed targets.

"Since our founding 70 years ago, West Fraser has recognized our responsibility to the environment and society while delivering solid financial performance," said Sean McLaren, President and CEO, West Fraser. "This report provides some detail about our activities in 2024 and measures the progress we have made toward achieving our goals."

2024 key achievements highlighted in the report include:

Broadening Safety Training and Data Insights: In 2024, we implemented new contractor safety practices across the Company and set new expectations around the oversight of contracted work. Further improving our safety program remains a top priority in 2025.

Advancing Our Carbon Reduction Strategy: Our manufacturing operations were powered by 75% renewable energy. At the same time, 100% of our mills progressed on their energy reduction road maps to materially reduce our carbon footprint by 2030 using scope 1, 2 and 3 emission reduction targets, validated through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). A key highlight was a 22% reduction in our scope 1 and 2 emissions compared to 2019 baseline levels, along with a 13% reduction in our Scope 3 emissions compared to our 2020 baseline levels. These reductions are on track to meet our 2030 GHG reduction targets.

Driving Sustainable Forest Management & Wood Procurement Traceability: Requirements related to resource management and responsible sourcing are clarified through our Sustainable Forest and Wood Procurement Policy. Implemented in 2024, the policy provides a cohesive approach across our Company.

Partnering with Indigenous Nations : A key milestone was the agreement signed with the Lake Babine Nation's forestry company, targeting long-term fibre supply for our mill in Smithers, British Columbia and recognizing the Nation's role as a resource steward. These arrangements remain subject to approval by the Government of British Columbia , which is anticipated in 2025.

: A key milestone was the agreement signed with the Lake Babine Nation's forestry company, targeting long-term fibre supply for our mill in and recognizing the Nation's role as a resource steward. These arrangements remain subject to approval by the Government of , which is anticipated in 2025. Investing in Communities: Within our communities we invested $4.3 million through 800 partnerships. Our investments focused on support for young people, improving mental health and were targeted at helping rural areas where we operate.

For more information on sustainability at West Fraser and to read the 2024 sustainability report, please visit https://www.westfraser.com/sustainability/sustainability-reporting.

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 50 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, which promotes sustainable forest practices in its operations. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers and tissue. For more information about West Fraser, visit www.westfraser.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward ‑looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws.

