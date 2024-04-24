WEST FRASER ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 in Quesnel, B.C.

Voting Results for the Election of Directors

A total of 67,961,345 Common shares and Class B Common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 83.24% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director Votes

For % of Votes

in Favour Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Hank Ketcham 62,562,698 96.60 2,202,873 3.40 Doyle N. Beneby 64,551,364 99.67 214,208 0.33 Eric L. Butler 64,660,323 99.84 105,248 0.16 Reid E. Carter 64,237,174 99.18 528,397 0.82 John N. Floren 63,918,178 98.69 847,393 1.31 Ellis Ketcham Johnson 64,305,231 99.29 460,340 0.71 Brian G. Kenning 63,481,739 98.02 1,283,832 1.98 Marian Lawson 64,575,417 99.71 190,155 0.29 Sean P. McLaren 64,743,486 99.74 169,063 0.26 Colleen M. McMorrow 64,596,509 99.74 169,063 0.26 Janice G. Rennie 63,142,140 97.49 1,623,431 2.51 Gillian D. Winckler 64,517,073 99.62 248,498 0.38

Voting Results for Other Matters

Shareholders approved the fixing the number of directors at twelve (12) by show of hands.

Shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company by show of hands.

The resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation (Say-on-Pay) as described in the Company's management information circular dated March 6, 2024 was also approved, with 96.82% of votes cast in favour.

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials. For more information about West Fraser, visit www.westfraser.com.

SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

For further information: Investor Contact: Robert B. Winslow, CFA, Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development, Tel. (416) 777-4426, [email protected]; Media Contact: Joyce Wagenaar, Director, Communications, Tel. (604) 817-5539, [email protected]