WEST FRASER ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Apr 24, 2024, 17:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 in Quesnel, B.C.

Voting Results for the Election of Directors

A total of 67,961,345 Common shares and Class B Common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 83.24% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares.  Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director

Votes
For

% of Votes
in Favour

Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Hank Ketcham

62,562,698

96.60

2,202,873

3.40

Doyle N. Beneby

64,551,364

99.67

214,208

0.33

Eric L. Butler

64,660,323

99.84

105,248

0.16

Reid E. Carter

64,237,174

99.18

528,397

0.82

John N. Floren

63,918,178

98.69

847,393

1.31

Ellis Ketcham Johnson

64,305,231

99.29

460,340

0.71

Brian G. Kenning

63,481,739

98.02

1,283,832

1.98

Marian Lawson

64,575,417

99.71

190,155

0.29

Sean P. McLaren

64,743,486

99.74

169,063

0.26

Colleen M. McMorrow

64,596,509

99.74

169,063

0.26

Janice G. Rennie

63,142,140

97.49

1,623,431

2.51

Gillian D. Winckler

64,517,073

99.62

248,498

0.38

Voting Results for Other Matters

Shareholders approved the fixing the number of directors at twelve (12) by show of hands.

Shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company by show of hands.

The resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation (Say-on-Pay) as described in the Company's management information circular dated March 6, 2024 was also approved, with 96.82% of votes cast in favour.

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.  From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy.  West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials. For more information about West Fraser, visit www.westfraser.com.

