West Fraser Announces 2020 Annual and Fourth Quarter Results, Initiates Normal Course Issuer Bid, Dividend Declared

Despite a year filled with uncertainty, West Fraser maintained its strategy and delivered strong results. We minimized COVID-19 related business disruptions, thanks to our focus on workplace safety and the agility of our people and operations, and benefitted from strong demand for our products. The acquisition of Norbord Inc. ("Norbord") was completed on February 1, 2021. Norbord's complementary products and operations expand West Fraser's geographic and product diversification and positions the Company as a leading wood-based building products producer. Except where specifically noted, the financial information set out in this news release relates solely to West Fraser prior to giving effect to the acquisition of Norbord.

Fourth Quarter

Sales of $1.689 billion in the quarter

in the quarter Earnings of $366 million or 22% of sales

or 22% of sales Adjusted EBITDA of $544 million

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 declared

declared Additional export duty recovery of $124 million for the finalization of the 2017 and 2018 administrative review

2020

Sales of $5.850 billion in the year

in the year Earnings of $776 million or 13% of sales

or 13% of sales Adjusted EBITDA of $1.460 billion

Cash provided by operating activities of $1.295 billion

Invested $241 million in capital projects

in capital projects Year-end liquidity strong at $1.619 billion and net debt to capital ratio at 2%

Recent Developments

On February 1, 2021, we completed the acquisition of Norbord in an all-stock transaction. Norbord's OSB production further diversifies West Fraser's product portfolio and expands our reach into the European market. For additional information, refer to the section titled "Norbord Acquisition" in our 2020 Management's Discussion & Analysis ("2020 MD&A").

Concurrent with the completion of the Norbord acquisition, the Common shares of West Fraser commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on February 1, 2021 under the symbol WFG. In addition, the trading symbol for the Common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") was changed to WFG on February 1, 2021.

On November 24, 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce ("USDOC") issued its final duty rates for the first Administrative Review ("AR") Period of Investigation ("POI") dated April 28, 2017 to December 31, 2018. The cash deposit rate for shipments is a combined 8.97%, which marks a significant decrease from the 23.56% deposit rate previously required by the USDOC. The AR2 for the 2019 fiscal period is continuing, and the USDOC has initiated AR3 for the 2020 fiscal period. Preliminary results for AR2 are expected in May 2021 and final results in November 2021. For additional information, refer to the section titled "Discussion & Analysis of Annual Results by Product Segment - Lumber - Softwood Lumber Dispute" in our 2020 MD&A.

Results Compared to Previous Periods

($ millions except earnings per share ("EPS"))



Q4-20 Q3-20 YTD-20 Q4-19 YTD-19 Sales 1,689 1,690 5,850 1,129 4,877 Adjusted EBITDA1 544 605 1,460 80 301 Operating earnings 515 487 1,098 (31) (159) Earnings 366 350 776 (42) (150) Basic EPS ($) 5.34 5.09 11.30 (0.61) (2.18) Adjusted earnings1 338 402 843 (11) (21) Adjusted basic EPS1 ($) 4.92 5.85 12.27 (0.16) (0.31)

1. Throughout this news release, reference is made to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted earnings, Adjusted basic earnings per share, and liquidity (collectively "Non-IFRS measures"). For information on these Non-IFRS measures see below under the heading "Non-IFRS Measures".

Operational Results

Our lumber segment generated operating earnings in the quarter of $503 million (Q3-20 - $454 million) and Adjusted EBITDA of $508 million (Q3-20 - $552 million). Current quarter operating earnings includes a $124 million duty recovery related to the AR1 duty rate finalization. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes duties, declined due to lower lumber prices, a stronger Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, and higher SPF log costs resulting from increased Alberta stumpage rates. Higher SPF shipment volumes partially offset the decline. We remain encouraged by the progress we have seen with the capital that we have invested in the U.S. south.

Our panels segment generated operating earnings in the quarter of $57 million (Q3-20 - $47 million) and Adjusted EBITDA of $62 million (Q3-20 - $51 million). Increased plywood pricing and robust plywood demand positively impacted the panels segment earnings for the quarter, partially offset by a decrease in plywood, MDF, and LVL shipments and higher log costs from increased Alberta stumpage rates. The positive price variance increased Adjusted EBITDA by $26 million compared to the previous quarter.

Our pulp & paper segment generated an operating loss in the quarter of $36 million (Q3-20 - loss of $5 million) and Adjusted EBITDA of negative $26 million (Q3-20 - positive $5 million). Hinton pulp's annual major maintenance and Quesnel pulp's minor maintenance shutdowns occurred in the quarter resulting in significantly higher maintenance costs than the previous quarter. Despite this challenging quarter, the reliability of our Hinton pulp mill improved in 2020.

Outlook

We expect lumber production for 2021 to increase by approximately 340 MMfbm over 2020 production and reach approximately 6,300 MMfbm. Pulp production is expected to slightly improve in 2021.

Capital expenditures are expected to be roughly $550 million in 2021, including estimates for the acquired Norbord operations post-close. With respect to the acquired North American facilities, production at the previously curtailed mill in Chambord, Quebec, will resume in spring 2021. Our focus in 2021 is integrating our newly acquired OSB and panel operations and realizing gains from previous investments in capital.

The U.S. housing starts published in December 2020 remained strong and exceeded that of the previous two years. Industry forecasts for housing in 2021 are for continued strength of which our diversified products are well-positioned to supply. We expect continued improvement and sustainable growth as we execute on our capital improvement strategy.

Our results of operations for 2021 will incorporate the results of operations of Norbord effective February 1, 2021. As part of the acquisition of Norbord, we have assumed Norbord's US$315 million senior notes due April 2023, bearing interest at 6.25% and US$350 million senior notes due July 2027, bearing interest at 5.75% ("Norbord Bonds"). Pursuant to the terms of the Norbord Bonds, we are required to make an offer to repurchase them at 101% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest. Any Norbord Bonds not purchased under this offer will remain outstanding. Details of the offer will be provided in a notice of the offer to be mailed to the holders of the Norbord Bonds.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

West Fraser also announced today that it is proceeding with a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") for up to 6,044,000 Shares of the Company, representing approximately 5% of the issued and outstanding Shares. The Company has received approval from the TSX to commence this bid on February 17, 2021.

All purchases of Shares under the NCIB may be made on the TSX, at the market price at the time of purchase in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX or on the NYSE in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). Purchases may also be made through alternative trading systems in Canada and/or the United States, if eligible. The rules and policies of the TSX contain restrictions on the number of Shares that can be purchased under the NCIB, based on the average daily trading volumes on the TSX. Similarly, the safe harbor conditions of Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act impose certain limitations on the number of Shares that can be purchased on the NYSE per day.

As a result of the restrictions, subject to certain exceptions for block purchases, the maximum number of Shares which can be purchased per day during the NCIB on the TSX is 102,450 based on 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX for the prior six months (being 409,801 Shares on the TSX). Subject to certain exceptions for block purchases, the maximum number of Shares which can be purchased per day on the NYSE will be 25% of the average daily trading volume on NYSE for the four calendar weeks preceding the date of purchase (which may not be commenced prior to March 1, 2021). Subject to regulatory requirements, the actual number of Shares purchased and the timing of such purchases, if any, will be determined by the Company having regard to future price movements and other factors. All Shares purchased by the Company under the NCIB will be cancelled.

The NCIB will terminate on February 16, 2022 or earlier if the maximum number of Shares authorized for repurchase under the NCIB have been purchased. The Company reserves the right to terminate the NCIB earlier if it feels it is appropriate to do so. The Company believes that the market price of its Shares at certain times may be attractive and that the repurchase of Shares at such market prices is an appropriate use of corporate funds and in the best interests of the Company.

Risks and Uncertainties

Risk and uncertainty disclosures are included under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in our 2020 MD&A. These risks and uncertainties include risks and uncertainties related to the business of Norbord, and the integration of the business of Norbord into our business.

MD&A

Our 2020 MD&A is available on our website at www.westfraser.com and the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (''SEDAR'') at www.sedar.com and the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System ("EDGAR") website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml under the Company's profile.

Financial Information regarding Norbord

Norbord will be filing its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("Norbord 2020 Audited Financial Statements"), its annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("Norbord 2020 MD&A") and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("Norbord 2020 AIF") (together, the "Norbord Annual Filings") on SEDAR and EDGAR concurrently or shortly following the dissemination of this news release. The Norbord Annual Filings include important information regarding the business of Norbord and the financial results of Norbord on a stand-alone basis in United States dollars for the year ended December 31, 2020. This news release does not include a discussion of the financial results or operations of Norbord for the year ended December 31, 2020, and investors are referred to Norbord's Annual MD&A for this discussion. In addition, investors are referred to the Norbord 2020 AIF for information on Norbord's business.

Responsibility Report

West Fraser's full Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Responsibility Report is available on the Company's website at www.westfraser.com. This report reviews the Company's key ESG topics, opportunities and performance and includes information aligned with the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), and the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures (TFCD).

Dividend Declared

The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a dividend of $0.20 per share on the Common shares and the Class B Common shares in the capital of the Company, payable on April 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 18, 2021.

Dividends are designated to be eligible dividends pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any applicable provincial legislation pertaining to eligible dividends.

The Company

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company producing lumber, OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and energy with facilities across Canada, in the southern United States and in Europe.

Non-IFRS Measures

Throughout this news release, reference is made to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted earnings, Adjusted basic earnings per share, available liquidity, and total and net debt to total capital ratio (collectively "these Non-IFRS measures"). We believe that, in addition to earnings, these Non-IFRS measures are useful performance indicators for investors with regard to operating and financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also used to evaluate the operating and financial performance of our operating segments, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions. These Non-IFRS measures are not generally accepted financial measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Investors are cautioned that none of these Non-IFRS measures should be considered as an alternative to earnings, EPS, or cash flow, as determined in accordance with IFRS. As there is no standardized method of calculating any of these Non-IFRS measures, our method of calculating each of them may differ from the methods used by other entities and, accordingly, our use of any of these Non-IFRS measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities. Accordingly, these Non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The reconciliation of the Non-IFRS measures used and presented by the Company to the most directly comparable IFRS measures is set out in our 2020 MD&A.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in millions of Canadian dollars, except where indicated - unaudited)











December 31 December 31

2020 2019 Assets



Current assets



Cash and short-term investments $ 587 $ 16 Receivables 353 258 Income taxes receivable 10 135 Inventories (note 5) 735 729 Prepaid expenses 16 9

1,701 1,147 Property, plant and equipment 2,110 2,140 Timber licences 473 493 Goodwill and other intangibles 753 772 Export duty deposits (note 10) 227 80 Other assets 44 26 Deferred income tax assets 12 10

$ 5,320 $ 4,668





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Cheques issued in excess of funds on deposit $ - $ 16 Operating loans - 374 Payables and accrued liabilities 495 396 Current portion of long-term debt 10 10 Current portion of reforestation and decommissioning obligations 44 41 Income taxes payable 124 -

673 837 Long-term debt 637 650 Other liabilities 519 454 Deferred income tax liabilities 336 253

2,165 2,194





Shareholders' Equity



Share capital 484 483 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings 105 132 Retained earnings 2,566 1,859

3,155 2,474

$ 5,320 $ 4,668 Number of Common shares and Class B Common shares outstanding at February 11, 2021 was 123,163,635.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity



(in millions of Canadian dollars, except where indicated - unaudited)













October 1 to December 31 January 1 to December 31

2020 2019 2020 2019









Share capital







Balance - beginning of period $ 484 $ 483 $ 483 $ 491 Issuance of Common shares - - 1 1 Repurchase of Common shares - - - (9) Balance - end of period $ 484 $ 483 $ 484 $ 483









Accumulated other comprehensive earnings







Balance - beginning of period $ 151 $ 146 $ 132 $ 170 Translation loss on foreign operations (46) (14) (27) (38) Balance - end of period $ 105 $ 132 $ 105 $ 132









Retained earnings







Balance - beginning of period $ 2,181 $ 1,952 $ 1,859 $ 2,235 Actuarial gain (loss) on post-retirement benefits 33 (37) (14) (99) Repurchase of Common shares - - - (72) Earnings for the period 366 (42) 776 (150) Dividends (14) (14) (55) (55) Balance - end of period $ 2,566 $ 1,859 $ 2,566 $ 1,859









Shareholders' Equity $ 3,155 $ 2,474 $ 3,155 $ 2,474

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Earnings

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except where indicated - unaudited)















October 1 to December 31 January 1 to December 31

2020 2019 2020 2019









Sales $ 1,689 $ 1,129 $ 5,850 $ 4,877









Costs and expenses







Cost of products sold 896 830 3,434 3,652 Freight and other distribution costs 182 166 709 713 Export duties, net (note 10) (47) 35 79 162 Amortization 71 66 272 259 Selling, general and administration 67 53 247 211 Equity-based compensation 5 2 11 6 Restructuring and impairment charges - 8 - 33

1,174 1,160 4,752 5,036 Operating earnings 515 (31) 1,098 (159) Finance expense, net 3 (13) (37) (49) Other (note 6) (17) (2) (19) (11) Earnings before tax 501 (46) 1,042 (219) Tax recovery (provision) (note 7) (135) 4 (266) 69 Earnings $ 366 $ (42) $ 776 $ (150)









Earnings per share (dollars) (note 8)







Basic $ 5.34 $ (0.61) $ 11.30 $ (2.18) Diluted $ 5.34 $ (0.61) $ 11.30 $ (2.34)









Comprehensive earnings







Earnings $ 366 $ (42) $ 776 $ (150) Other comprehensive earnings







Translation loss on foreign operations (46) (14) (27) (38) Actuarial gain (loss) on post-retirement benefits 33 (37) (14) (99) Comprehensive earnings $ 353 $ (93) $ 735 $ (287)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(in millions of Canadian dollars, except where indicated - unaudited)













October 1 to December 31 January 1 to December 31 Cash provided by (used in) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating activities







Earnings $ 366 $ (42) $ 776 $ (150) Adjustments







Amortization 71 66 272 259 Restructuring and impairment charges - 8 - 33 Restructuring charges paid - (1) - (7) Finance expense, net (3) 13 37 49 Exchange loss on long-term financing 3 1 1 3 Exchange loss on export duty deposits 8 2 5 4 Export duty deposits (118) (3) (136) (5) Post-retirement expense 25 20 100 80 Contributions to post-retirement benefit plans (25) (24) (66) (85) Tax provision (recovery) 135 (4) 266 (69) Income taxes received (paid) (44) 23 59 (62) Other 1 2 (1) - Changes in non-cash working capital







Receivables 54 38 (106) 70 Inventories (67) (76) (9) 51 Prepaid expenses 2 9 (7) 5 Payables and accrued liabilities (43) 8 104 (61)

365 40 1,295 115









Financing activities







Proceeds from (repayment of) operating loans - 61 (377) 314 Finance expense paid (12) (16) (41) (43) Repurchase of Common shares - - - (81) Dividends (14) (14) (55) (55) Other - - (3) (5)

(26) 31 (476) 130









Investing activities







Additions to capital assets (62) (87) (241) (410) Government assistance 4 - 5 5 Proceeds from disposal of capital assets 1 2 14 14 Other - (2) - -

(57) (87) (222) (391)









Change in cash 282 (16) 597 (146) Foreign exchange effect on cash (8) 3 (10) (1) Cash - beginning of period 313 13 - 147 Cash - end of period $ 587 $ - $ 587 $ -









Cash consists of







Cash and short-term investments



$ 587 $ 16 Cheques issued in excess of funds on deposit



- (16)





$ 587 $ -

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(figures are in millions of dollars, except where indicated - unaudited)

1. Nature of operations

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser", "we", "us" or "our") is a diversified wood products company producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy with facilities in western Canada and the southern United States. Our executive office is located at 858 Beatty Street, Suite 501, Vancouver, British Columbia. West Fraser was formed by articles of amalgamation under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and is registered in British Columbia, Canada. Our Common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol WFT.

As disclosed in the subsequent event note 11, on February 1, 2021, West Fraser completed the acquisition of Norbord Inc. (the "Acquisition"), listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and began trading under the symbol WFG. At the same time, the symbol on the TSX was also changed to WFG.

2. Basis of presentation and statement of compliance

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and use the same accounting policies and methods of their application as the December 31, 2020, annual audited consolidated financial statements. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with our 2020 annual audited consolidated financial statements.

3. Use of estimates and judgments and Coronavirus ("COVID-19")

Financial statement preparation requires management to use accounting estimates and make judgments and assumptions that affect the amounts reported in the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes. The estimates and underlying assumptions are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are considered to be reasonable under the circumstances.

Given the ongoing and dynamic nature of the COVID-19 outbreak, it is challenging to predict the impact on our Company. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including the resurgence of COVID-19 as restrictions are eased or lifted, new information that may emerge concerning the spread and severity of COVID-19, and actions taken to address its impact, among others. It is difficult to predict how this virus may affect our business in the future, including its effect (positive or negative; long or short term) on the demand and price for our products. It is possible that COVID-19, particularly if it has a prolonged duration, could have a material adverse effect on our supply chain, market pricing, customer demand, and distribution networks. These factors may further impact our operating plans, business, financial condition, liquidity, and operating results, which would, in turn, affect our estimates, including the valuation of inventories, allowance for expected credit losses, fair value measurements, the valuation of long-lived assets, and cash flow projections used for impairment testing. Actual results may materially differ from these estimates.

4. Seasonality of operations

Our operating results are subject to seasonal fluctuations that impact quarter-to-quarter comparisons. Log availability has a direct impact on our operations. We build up log inventory in Canada during the winter to sustain our lumber and plywood production during the second quarter when logging is curtailed due to wet and inaccessible land conditions. Extreme weather conditions, wildfires in Western Canada and hurricanes in the U.S. south may periodically affect operations, including logging, manufacturing and transportation. Consequently, interim operating results may not proportionately reflect operating results for a full year.

5. Inventories

Inventories at December 31, 2020 were subject to a valuation reserve of $3 million (September 30, 2020 - $2 million; December 31, 2019 - $39 million) to reflect net realizable value being lower than cost.

6. Other



October 1 to December 31 January 1 to December 31



2020

2019

2020

2019 Foreign exchange loss on working capital $ (10) $ (3) $ (8) $ (7) Foreign exchange loss on intercompany financing1

(33)

(14)

(13)

(36) Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt

30

13

12

33 Foreign exchange loss on export duty deposits receivable

(8)

(2)

(5)

(4) Insurance gain on involuntary disposal of equipment2

-

-

7

4 Gain (loss) on interest rate swap contracts

1

1

(5)

(3) Power Purchase dispute3

1

-

(7)

- Other

2

3

-

2

$ (17) $ (2) $ (19) $ (11)

1. Foreign exchange relates to financing provided to our U.S. operations of US$550 million from January to the beginning of November 2020 and US$539 million thereafter (2019 - US$550 million). IAS 21 requires that the exchange gain or loss be recognized through earnings as the financing is not considered part of our permanent investment in our U.S. subsidiaries. The balance sheet amounts and related financing expenses are eliminated in these consolidated financial statements. 2. The 2020 gain represents insurance proceeds related to the settlement of WestPine's 2016 involuntary disposal of equipment. The 2019 gain represents insurance gain related to the 2017 involuntary disposal of equipment at our 50%‑owned NBSK plant in Quesnel, B.C. 3. In 2020, as a result of certain administrative proceedings, we determined that a liability related to certain retroactive adjustments to charges under a purchase power agreement, terminated in 2016, should be recorded as a contingent liability. Although we dispute responsibility for such retroactive adjustments and the associated liability, we have accrued $7 million for such contingent liability. However, recognizing the expense does not prejudice our position that the liability is not our responsibility.

7. Tax provision

The tax provision differs from the amount that would have resulted from applying the British Columbia statutory income tax rate to earnings before tax as follows:



October 1 to December 31 January 1 to December 31



2020

2019

2020

2019 Income tax recovery (expense) at statutory rate of 27% $ (135) $ 12 $ (281) $ 59 Non-taxable amounts

(5)

(1)

(7)

2 Rate differentials between jurisdictions and on specified activities

11

(1)

28

(3) Decrease in Alberta provincial tax rate1

-

1

-

18 Other

(6)

(7)

(6)

(7) Tax recovery (provision) $ (135) $ 4 $ (266) $ 69

1. Represents the re-measurement of deferred income tax assets and liabilities for the Alberta tax rate reduction from 12% to 8% initially to be phased in over four years. On December 9, 2020, the Alberta government substantially enacted an expedited rate reduction to 8% effective July 1, 2020, but this had no impact on our 2020 tax provision as it was previously recognized.

8. Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share is calculated based on earnings available to Common shareholders, as set out below, using the weighted average number of Common shares and Class B Common shares outstanding.

Diluted earnings per share is calculated based on earnings available to Common shareholders adjusted to remove the actual share option expense (recovery) charged to earnings and after deducting a notional charge for share option expense assuming the use of the equity-settled method, as set out below. The diluted weighted average number of shares is calculated using the treasury stock method. When earnings available to Common shareholders for diluted earnings per share are greater than earnings available to Common shareholders for basic earnings per share, the calculation is anti-dilutive and diluted earnings per share are deemed to be the same as basic earnings per share.



October 1 to December 31 January 1 to December 31



2020

2019

2020

2019 Earnings















Basic $ 366 $ (42) $ 776 $ (150) Share option expense (recovery)

20

3

27

(8) Equity-settled share option adjustment

-

-

(3)

(4) Diluted $ 386 $ (39) $ 800 $ (162)

















Weighted average number of shares (thousands) Basic

68,677

68,661

68,672

68,882 Share options

349

232

191

290 Diluted

69,026

68,893

68,863

69,172

















Earnings per share (dollars)















Basic $ 5.34 $ (0.61) $ 11.30 $ (2.18) Diluted $ 5.34 $ (0.61) $ 11.30 $ (2.34)

9. Segmented information



Lumber Panels Pulp & Paper Corporate &

Other Total October 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020









Sales









To external customers $ 1,289 $ 194 $ 206 $ - $ 1,689 To other segments 31 3 - (34) -

$ 1,320 $ 197 $ 206 $ (34) $ 1,689 Cost of products sold (637) (113) (180) 34 (896) Freight and other distribution costs (127) (14) (41) - (182) Export duties, net 47 - - - 47 Amortization (52) (5) (10) (4) (71) Selling, general and administration (48) (8) (11) - (67) Equity-based compensation - - - (5) (5) Operating earnings $ 503 $ 57 $ (36) $ (9) $ 515 Finance expense, net 7 (1) (3) - 3 Other (11) (1) (5) - (17) Earnings before tax $ 499 $ 55 $ (44) $ (9) $ 501











October 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019









Sales









To external customers $ 757 $ 140 $ 232 $ - $ 1,129 To other segments 28 2 - (30) -

$ 785 $ 142 $ 232 $ (30) $ 1,129 Cost of products sold (573) (108) (179) 30 (830) Freight and other distribution costs (106) (15) (44) (1) (166) Export duties, net (35) - - - (35) Amortization (49) (5) (11) (1) (66) Selling, general and administration (37) (6) (10) - (53) Equity-based compensation - - - (2) (2) Restructuring and impairment charges (8) - - - (8) Operating earnings $ (23) $ 8 $ (12) $ (4) $ (31) Finance expense, net (10) (1) (3) 1 (13) Other (4) - 3 (1) (2) Earnings before tax $ (37) $ 7 $ (12) $ (4) $ (46)



Lumber Panels Pulp & Paper Corporate &

Other Total January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020









Sales









To external customers $ 4,359 $ 624 $ 867 $ - $ 5,850 To other segments 132 10 - (142) -

$ 4,491 $ 634 $ 867 $ (142) $ 5,850 Cost of products sold (2,513) (408) (655) 142 (3,434) Freight and other distribution costs (485) (55) (169) - (709) Export duties, net (79) - - - (79) Amortization (201) (16) (42) (13) (272) Selling, general and administration (171) (30) (43) (3) (247) Equity-based compensation - - - (11) (11) Operating earnings $ 1,042 $ 125 $ (42) $ (27) $ 1,098 Finance expense, net (24) (4) (8) (1) (37) Other (5) 7 (11) (10) (19) Earnings before tax $ 1,013 $ 128 $ (61) $ (38) $ 1,042











January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019









Sales









To external customers $ 3,317 $ 594 $ 966 $ - $ 4,877 To other segments 125 11 - (136) -

$ 3,442 $ 605 $ 966 $ (136) $ 4,877 Cost of products sold (2,588) (466) (734) 136 (3,652) Freight and other distribution costs (477) (63) (173) - (713) Export duties, net (162) - - - (162) Amortization (196) (16) (43) (4) (259) Selling, general and administration (146) (25) (39) (1) (211) Equity-based compensation - - - (6) (6) Restructuring and impairment charges (33) - - - (33) Operating earnings $ (160) $ 35 $ (23) $ (11) $ (159) Finance expense, net (35) (4) (10) - (49) Other (7) - 4 (8) (11) Earnings before tax $ (202) $ 31 $ (29) $ (19) $ (219)

Adjusted EBITDA by segment

Adjusted EBITDA is used to evaluate the operating and financial performance of our operating segments, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings determined in accordance with IFRS adding back the following line items from the statements of earnings and comprehensive earnings: finance expense, tax provision or recovery, amortization, export duties, equity-based compensation, restructuring and impairment charges, and other.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA by segment to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA by segment

October 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020

Lumber

Panels

Pulp &

Paper

Corporate

& Other

Total





















Earnings before tax $ 499 $ 55 $ (44) $ (9) $ 501 Add (deduct): Finance expense, net

(7)

1

3

-

(3) Add: Amortization

52

5

10

4

71 Add: Equity-based compensation

-

-

-

5

5 Deduct: Export duties, net

(47)

-

-

-

(47) Add: Other

11

1

5

-

17 Adjusted EBITDA by segment $ 508 $ 62 $ (26) $ - $ 544





















October 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019

Lumber

Panels

Pulp &

Paper

Corporate

& Other

Total Earnings before tax $ (37) $ 7 $ (12) $ (4) $ (46) Add (deduct): Finance expense, net

10

1

3

(1)

13 Add: Amortization

49

5

11

1

66 Add: Equity-based compensation

-

-

-

2

2 Add: Export duties, net

35

-

-

-

35 Add: Restructuring and impairment charges

8

-

-

-

8 Add (deduct): Other

4

-

(3)

1

2 Adjusted EBITDA by segment $ 69 $ 13 $ (1) $ (1) $ 80

Annual Adjusted EBITDA by segment

January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020

Lumber

Panels

Pulp & Paper

Corporate & Other

Total Earnings before tax $ 1,013 $ 128 $ (61) $ (38) $ 1,042 Add: Finance expense, net

24

4

8

1

37 Add: Amortization

201

16

42

13

272 Add: Equity-based compensation

-

-

-

11

11 Add: Export duties, net

79

-

-

-

79 Add (deduct): Other

5

(7)

11

10

19 Adjusted EBITDA by segment $ 1,322 $ 141 $ - $ (3) $ 1,460





















January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019

Lumber

Panels

Pulp & Paper

Corporate & Other

Total Earnings before tax $ (202) $ 31 $ (29) $ (19) $ (219) Add: Finance expense, net

35

4

10

-

49 Add: Amortization

196

16

43

4

259 Add: Equity-based compensation

-

-

-

6

6 Add: Export duties, net

162

-

-

-

162 Add: Restructuring and impairment charges

33

-

-

-

33 Add (deduct): Other

7

-

(4)

8

11 Adjusted EBITDA by segment $ 231 $ 51 $ 20 $ (1) $ 301

The geographic distribution of external sales is as follows1:



October 1 to December 31 January 1 to December 31



2020

2019

2020

2019 Canada $ 344 $ 213 $ 1,140 $ 979 United States

1,152

684

3,824

2,890 China

138

153

627

650 Other Asia

49

71

233

321 Other

6

8

26

37

$ 1,689 $ 1,129 $ 5,850 $ 4,877

1. Sales distribution is based on the location of product delivery.

10. Countervailing ("CVD") and antidumping ("ADD") duty dispute

Additional details can be found in note 25 "Countervailing ("CVD") and antidumping ("ADD") duty dispute" of our 2020 annual audited consolidated financial statements.

Developments in CVD and ADD rates

On April 24, 2017, the U.S. Department of Commerce ("USDOC") issued its preliminary determination in the CVD investigation, and on June 26, 2017, the USDOC issued its preliminary determination in the ADD investigation. On December 4, 2017, the duty rates were revised. On November 24, 2020, the USDOC finalized these rates based on its first Administrative Review ("AR") of the first Period of Investigation ("POI").

Effective November 30, 2020 for ADD and December 1, 2020 for CVD, shipments from Canada to the U.S. were subject to the new cash deposit rate of 7.57% for CVD and 1.40% for ADD.

Impact on earnings

The following table reconciles our cash deposits paid during the period to the amount recorded in our earnings statement.



October 1 to December 31 January 1 to December 31



2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash deposits paid1 $ (70) $ (38) $ (215) $ (167) Adjust to West Fraser Estimated ADD rate2

(7)

3

12

5 Effective export duties expense for period3 $ (77) $ (35) $ (203) $ (162) Export duties recovery attributable to AR14

124

-

124

- Export duties, net $ 47 $ (35) $ (79) $ (162) Interest income on duty deposits attributable to West Fraser Estimated rate adjustments $ - $ 1 $ 2 $ 4 Interest income on the AR1 duty deposits receivable5

14

-

14

- Interest income on duty deposits $ 14 $ 1 $ 16 $ 4

1. Represents combined CVD and ADD cash deposit rate of 23.56% from January 1, 2019 to November 30, 2020, and 8.97% from December 1 to December 31, 2020. 2. Represents adjustment to West Fraser Estimated ADD rate of 3.40% for 2020 and 4.65% for 2019. 3. The total represents the combined CVD cash deposit rate and West Fraser Estimated ADD rate of 21.39% from October 1 to November 30, 2020, 10.97% from December 1 to December 31, 2020 and 22.64% for 2019. 4. $124 million represents the true-up to the final AR1 duty rates for the 2017 and 2018 POI. 5. $14 million represents interest income accrued on the $124 million duty deposit receivable.

Impact on the balance sheet

Export duty deposits receivable



January 1 to December 31 January 1 to December 31



2020

2019 Beginning balance $ 80 $ 75 Export duties recognized as long-term duty deposits receivable in consolidated balance sheets

136

5 Interest recognized on the long-term duty deposits receivable

16

4 Exchange on the long-term duty deposits

(5)

(4) Ending balance $ 227 $ 80

11. Subsequent event

We completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Norbord Inc. ("Norbord") on February 1, 2021 (the "Acquisition"). The Norbord shareholders received 0.675 of a Common share for each Norbord Common share held. We issued 54,484,188 Common shares to the shareholders of Norbord in connection with this Acquisition, and Norbord is now a wholly owned subsidiary of West Fraser. The value of the shares issued in consideration of the transaction is $4.5 billion, based on West Fraser's January 29, 2020 closing price of $81.94 per share multiplied by 54,484,188 Common shares issued.

On the completion of the Acquisition, we issued replacement share purchase options (the "Replacement Options") in exchange for share purchase options that were outstanding under Norbord's stock option plans. In total, an additional 887,966 Common shares have become issuable on the exercise of these Replacement Options. These Replacement Options continue with their original vesting schedule and exercise price (as adjusted in accordance with the exchange ratio under the Acquisition).

Concurrent with the closing of the Acquisition, we amended our $850 million revolving credit facility to accommodate the new subsidiaries acquired. In addition, our $150 million revolving credit facility was replaced with a US$450 million revolving credit facility that matures on April 9, 2024.

At the closing of the Acquisition, Norbord terminated its revolving credit facilities and accounts receivable securitization facilities. As part of the Acquisition, we assumed Norbord's US$315 million senior notes due April 2023, bearing interest at 6.25% and US$350 million senior notes due July 2027, bearing interest at 5.75% (the "Norbord Bonds"). Pursuant to the terms of the Norbord Bonds, we are required to make an offer to repurchase the Norbord Bonds at 101% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest. Any Norbord Bonds not purchased under this offer will remain outstanding. Details of the offer will be provided in a notice of the offer to be mailed to the holders of the Norbord Bonds.

On February 1, 2021, our Common shares commenced trading on the NYSE and began trading under the symbol WFG. At the same time, our stock symbol on the TSX was changed to WFG. It was determined that as a result of the transaction, the functional currency of West Fraser's Canadian operations has become the U.S. dollar and West Fraser has also determined that a change in reporting currency to the U.S. dollar is appropriate. Starting with first quarter 2021 results, West Fraser will report its results in U.S. dollars. We began consolidating the operating results, cash flows and net assets of Norbord from February 1, 2021 onwards. As the Acquisition closed on February 1, 2021, we will undertake to allocate the purchase price to the assets and liabilities acquired. We will disclose a preliminary purchase price allocation in our first quarter 2021 interim financial statements.

