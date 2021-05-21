West (Chongqing) Science City opens new chapter with management bodies full in place

CHONGQING, China, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- On May 17, the two management bodies of the West (Chongqing) Science City in west China's Chongqing Municipality officially kicked off operation, marking an important milestone and a new stage in the project's development, according to Chongqing High-tech Development Zone.



Since the start of the development of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, the two places have joined hands to build a western science city. As an important growth engine for the region, the science city is an important platform for the region to build an innovation center with national influence.



Since September 2020, when the science city started construction in an all-round way, the local governments have completed its land space planning, started the construction of 17 science and technology platforms such as Chinese Academy of Sciences Chongqing Science Center, and signed contracts with 135 industrial projects such as the UMEC. A total of 84 major infrastructure projects such as science avenue and science valley are now in different stages of development.



In March this year, the science city also released a series of policies to attract professionals worldwide, with supportive measures in human resources, innovation, industry and finance to attract high-level innovative professionals. Data showed that the science city has introduced more than 3,000 professionals in various much-needed fields.



Looking forward, the science city will focus on boosting its scientific prowess by setting up platforms to attract professionals, improving the business and living environment and promoting the development of a comprehensive science center.



In city planning, the science city will organically integrate science and technology, humanities and ecology to build a modern new city that is suitable for living, business, study and traveling. Innovation will be leveraged to empower the development of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle.



In addition, facilitating efforts will be made to build the science city into a home for scientists and a city for entrepreneurs as well as an innovation center with national influence.

SOURCE Chongqing High-tech Development Zone

