WESCAN GOLDFIELDS INC. ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT OF SENERGY COMMUNICATIONS CAPITAL INC., COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING ON THE OPEN MARKET OF THE FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE, AND RESAMPLING OF HISTORICAL MUNRO LAKE CORE

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Wescan Goldfields Inc. (TSXV: WGF) ("Wescan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement dated August 14, 2026 (the "Senergy Agreement") with Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ("Senergy") of Vancouver, British Columbia, whereby Senergy will provide marketing and media distribution services to the Company for an initial term of six (6) months commencing on August 14, 2026, subject to renewal following the initial term in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Senergy Agreement. Pursuant to the Senergy Agreement, the Company will pay Senergy a fee of CAD$50,000, plus applicable taxes, payable in full, in advance.

Senergy will provide the Company with digital marketing and similar services, including the creation of headlines, descriptions and titles for advertising, Google advertising, implementation of remarketing systems and interactive landing pages, with the aim of increasing investor awareness through various online platforms and methods of engagement.

The Company will not issue any securities to Senergy as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, an officer of Senergy owns 67,000 common shares and 25,000 warrants of the Company, and Senergy is otherwise at arm's length to the Company.

Frankfurt Stock Exchange Quotation

The Company also announces that its common shares have been accepted for trading on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "W17A". This is a secondary quotation only; the Company's common shares continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WGF", which remains the Company's principal listing. The Frankfurt quotation does not involve any offering of securities and is not expected to have a material effect on the Company's business, operations or share capital.

German and other European retail investors have historically shown strong interest in junior gold and mining issuers. The Company pursued the Frankfurt quotation in part to give those investors a Euro-denominated venue in which to trade the Company's common shares.

Munro Lake Historical Core Resampling

The Company also announces that it has completed a relog and resample program on two of the four holes drilled during its 2013 diamond drilling campaign at the Munro Lake Project. Drill holes EXML-001 and EXML-002 returned 7.1 g/t gold over 1.02 metres and 67.1 g/t gold over 1.00 metre, respectively (see Company news release dated June 17, 2013); however, both holes were only sparsely sampled at the time.

The program commenced on July 22, 2026 and was completed on August 11, 2026, during which the Company's technical team relogged and systematically resampled both holes from top to bottom, collecting a total of 305 samples from core stored at the Company's Jasper Mine site. Multiple intervals of quartz veining were observed in both holes that had not been previously sampled, along with sulphide and diopside bearing calc-silicate alteration -- an alteration assemblage associated with gold mineralization at the nearby Seabee and Santoy mines operated by SSR Mining Inc.**

Core was sawn in half, with one half submitted for analysis and one half retained in the core box as a witness sample. Blanks and certified reference standards were inserted as per Company protocols. All samples have been submitted to AGAT Laboratories for analysis, and results are pending. The Company intends to return to fully sample the remaining two holes from the 2013 campaign following the conclusion of its planned 2026 drilling program at Munro Lake.

** Exploration on adjacent or nearby properties does not guarantee that similar mineralization exists on a specific property.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Shmyr, P.Geo., of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a registered member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Shmyr is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Shmyr has verified the data disclosed in this news release and consents to the inclusion of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Wescan Goldfields Inc.

Wescan Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of gold projects in Saskatchewan's historic La Ronge Gold Belt. The Company holds a 100% interest in four gold projects: the Lindsay Lake Project, the Munro Lake Project, the Jojay Lake Project, which hosts the Jojay gold deposit, and the Fork Lake Project, which hosts the past-producing Jasper gold mine.

The Jojay gold deposit is the subject of a 2010 NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate completed by A.C.A. Howe International Limited, comprising an Indicated Resource of 420,000 tonnes grading 3.7 g/t gold and an Inferred Resource of 630,000 tonnes grading 4.3 g/t gold (at a 2.0 g/t gold cut-off). The Jasper gold mine was operated by Cameco Corporation in the early 1990s and produced approximately 155,000 tons at a grade of approximately 18.5 g/t gold prior to its closure. Shares of Wescan trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WGF" and are quoted on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "W17A".

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "plan," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "intend," "could," "might," "should," "believe," "scheduled," "to be," "will be" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as of the effective date of such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the terms and completion of the Senergy Agreement, the services to be provided by Senergy, the anticipated benefits thereof to the Company, the timing and results of the Munro Lake core resampling program and the gold mineralization potential of the Munro Lake Project. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the publicly filed documents of the Company, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and such forward-looking statements should not be interpreted or regarded as guarantees of future outcomes.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good-faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory, and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward-looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by those or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management, or beyond the Company's control.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws in force in Canada. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Wescan Goldfields Inc.

Contact Information: For further information please contact: W. Connor MacNeill, Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected], Phone: (306) 244-5480