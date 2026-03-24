WEMADE's Legend of YMIR Launches on Steam April 7 with New Combat Class

Major update includes the debut of the "Rune Fighter" class to drive global growth and user engagement

SEOUL, South Korea, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Leading global game developer WEMADE, parent company of the global blockchain ecosystem WEMIX, has announced that the highly anticipated global version of its flagship MMORPG, Legend of YMIR, will officially launch on the PC gaming platform Steam on April 7, 2026, at 10:00 AM KST.

The launch on Steam represents a pivotal milestone in the Legend of YMIR global expansion strategy. Circumventing traditional platform constraints, WEMADE aims to tap into the massive Steam ecosystem to secure a sustainable, long-term user base and enhance accessibility for players worldwide. By leveraging Steam's robust global infrastructure, this move is designed not only as a platform addition but a core component of a broader effort to establish Legend of YMIR as a premier global PC franchise.

To coincide with the Steam launch, a massive content expansion will introduce a new combat class, the "Rune Fighter", a formidable new hero that wields the ancient power of runes to deliver a unique and versatile combat style. Unlike standard content patches, this update is designed to expand the game's tactical depth to attract new players while providing significant fresh content to incentivize the return of veteran users.

Michael Kim, Head of Game Business Division, WEMADE, said: "Our goal is to provide a premium PC gaming experience that lives up to the standards of the Steam community. Launching on a new platform alongside the 'Rune Fighter' expansion marks the beginning of a new era for our players."

Earlier this month, WEMADE and leading gaming lifestyle brand Razer partnered to host the inaugural YMIR Cup World Championship, bringing together elite talent from across the globe. Following the event's success as well as a Steam debut and major expansion on the horizon, WEMADE continues to scale the Norse mythology-inspired title into a long-term competitive IP built to support its global audience.

For more information about Legend of YMIR, please visit https://www.legendofymir.com. Pre-register on Steam and join the community today via the official Discord, YouTube, and Facebook channels for real-time updates and interaction.

About WEMADE

WEMADE is the only company combining over two decades of AAA game development success with a fully operational, game-proven blockchain ecosystem-built entirely on its proprietary Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. Known for global hits such as The Legend of Mir, MIR4, NIGHT CROWS and Legend of YMIR, WEMADE is leading the industry in seamlessly integrating gameplay, tokenomics, NFTs, stablecoin payments, and blockchain infrastructure. Through WEMIX PLAY, WEMADE delivers a unified digital economy where players, creators, and investors can own, trade, and benefit from digital assets-powering the next generation of interactive entertainment and driving the evolution of Web3 gaming. For more information, please visit https://wemade.com/.

SOURCE WEMIX

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