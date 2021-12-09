Wellfield Technologies Announces Appointment of Global Financial Leader Tamir Agmon as Member of Advisory Board

Professor Agmon is a globally recognized researcher in the field of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and has authored several research papers on the role of blockchain technology and innovative protocols in the world of finance.

Currently, Professor Agmon is a Professor of Finance (Emeritus) at the Faculty of Management at Tel Aviv University and Visiting Professor of Finance at the University of Gothenburg ( Sweden ). He graduated with a Ph.D. in Finance from the University of Chicago and has held visiting appointments at MIT , and the University of Southern California .

Professor Agmon has served as a director on the Boards of several companies both in the financial and industrial sectors in Israel, including one of the country's largest insurers and has provided financial consulting services to leading companies in Israel, the U.S. and the EU.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Wellfield Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Wellfield"), is pleased to announce that it has named Tamir Agmon, a renowned professor, researcher and global financial consultant, as the second member of the Company's advisory board. This follows the appointment of Global Payments and Fintech Leader William Keliehor, as announced on December 3, 2021.

Management Commentary

Levy Cohen, CEO of Wellfield commented, "One of the most common ways that technology companies fail is by focusing only on developing great underlying technology without building a path to real-world application and adoption. Tamir's deep experience and ongoing research on the evolving decentralized financial market and trading protocols, as well as his expertise in the venture capital world, have been critical in focusing our team on developing practical solutions – based on great tech – that are necessary to unlock the power of DeFi. As we look forward to launching our Seamless protocols in 2022 and beyond, Tamir's continued expertise will help ensure that Wellfield delivers strong, value adding blockchain solutions for financial industry participants."

Tamir Agmon

Tamir Agmon is one of the founding partners of Seamless Logic Software, and is actively engaged in research regarding decentralized trading and the decentralized financial market. Currently, his research is focused on the applications of financial economics in the DeFi ecosystem. His recent research (to be published soon) considers the conceptual basis of Bitcoin in a portfolio of growth capital securities with different risk profiles. Professor Agmon is one of the leaders of an EU research project under The Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (the EU's reference programme for doctoral education and postdoctoral training), called "TRUST – Digital Turn in Europe Strengthening Relational Reliance through Technology", a multi-country project that launched in 2021 and is set to continue for four years.

Professor Agmon is a Professor of Finance (Emeritus) at the Collier School of Management, Tel Aviv University, Israel, and Visiting Professor of Finance at the University of Gothenburg (Sweden), where in 2020 he was designated Honorary Doctor of Economics. He graduated with a Ph.D. in Finance from the University of Chicago and has held visiting appointments at MIT, and the University of Southern California.

Professor Agmon has had a long career in financial consulting in Israel, the U.S., and Europe. He was the founder and the Managing Director of Clali & Associates, an investment banking company (jointly with Edmond de Rothschild and Investec Group). He has also served as a director on the Boards of a number of companies both in the financial and industrial sectors in Israel, including one of the country's largest insurers.

Professor Agmon has been published in leading professional journals in finance and economics such as the Journal of Finance, the Journal of Business, the Journal of International Business Studies, The European Economic Review and International Journal of Technoentrepreneurship. His most recent paper was published at the European International Journal of Management in 2021. Professor Agmon has also published a number of books. His most recent book is titled, Venture Capital and the Inventive Process, (with Stefan Sjogren), published in 2016.

Professor Agmon has been deeply involved in the Israeli venture capital industry since its inception, serving both research and consultative functions.

Seamless co-founders Tamir Agmon and Levy Cohen, have published several papers together including:

The New Distributed Digital Technology, World Trade. and MNEs: Another Step in the Inventive Process , forthcoming in European International Journal of Management.

, forthcoming in European International Journal of Management. The Economic Framework and Applications of Blockchain (Distributed Ledger) Technology, forthcoming in the book Legal Technology Transformation in Practice, Andrea Caligiuti, ed. The University of Macerata, Italy .

forthcoming in the book Legal Technology Transformation in Practice, Andrea Caligiuti, ed. The University of Macerata, . Barter Trade and Reallocation System and the New Blockchain (Distributed Ledger) Technology, SSRN, November, 2018.

While with Seamless, Professor Agmon also published:

Employing Decentralized Trading Protocols (P2P) to Optimize Assets Allocation, SSRN, September 2020 .

About Wellfield Technologies

Wellfield is focused on unlocking the power of decentralized finance (DeFi) by building open and accessible decentralized protocols and also blockchain based consumer products. Seamless - the Company's protocol layer brand - focuses on solutions that enhance and optimize liquidity in the Ethereum ecosystem, make Bitcoin compatible with DeFi, and enable decentralized cross blockchain exchange. MoneyClip - Wellfield's application layer brand - is powered by DeFi to enhance everyday financial products and make money work for the way people live.

For further information: Wellfield Technologies Inc., Levy Cohen, CEO, [email protected]