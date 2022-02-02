Wellfield Technologies Announces Appointment of Computer Science and Cryptography Researcher Marshall M. Ball as Member of Advisory Board

Marshall Ball is an Assistant Professor of Computer Science at NYU Courant. His research is focused on theoretical computer science, particularly the foundations of cryptography and computational complexity.

is an Assistant Professor of Computer Science at NYU Courant. His research is focused on theoretical computer science, particularly the foundations of cryptography and computational complexity. The Company's advisory board is now composed of four members with expertise across global payments, fintech, finance, and computer science.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Wellfield Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (FRANKFURT: K8D) (the "Company" or "Wellfield"), is pleased to announce that it has named Marshall Ball, a globally recognized professor and researcher, as the fourth member of the Company's advisory board. This follows the appointments of globally recognized computer science expert Amir Shpilka , Global Payments and Fintech Leader William Keliehor and Global Financial Leader, Professor Tamir Agmon , during late 2021.

Management Commentary

Levy Cohen, CEO of Wellfield commented, "As we prepare to begin launching solutions in 2022 aimed at addressing some of the biggest challenges facing decentralized finance (DeFi) today, it is imperative that we have access to the best and brightest minds available. Asst. Prof. Marshall Ball brings valuable insight from the worlds of cryptography and computational complexity and is well positioned to advise our team particularly as we launch initial functionality under our Seamless protocol-layer brand, later this year. Asst. Prof. Ball has contributed to Seamless research and development from its early days. Our advisory board is now composed of globally renowned computer science researchers, as well as proven experts in the financial and global payments worlds, which we feel will both augment our efforts to crack some of the most persistent problems that DeFi is facing today, while ensuring what we develop is both applicable and compatible with the world of traditional finance."

Asst. Prof. Marshall Ball

Marshall Ball is currently an Assistant Professor of Computer Science at NYU Courant. His research is focused on theoretical computer science, particularly the foundations of cryptography and computational complexity. Asst. Prof. Ball completed a PhD at Columbia University, where he was advised by Tal Malkin, a world-renowned cryptographic researcher and professor at Columbia University. In the midst of Asst. Prof. Ball's doctoral studies, he spent two and half years visiting the FACT Center at IDC Herzliya, Israel. After graduating, he was a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Washington, supported by a NSF/CRA Computing Innovation Fellowship, under the guidance of Huijia Lin and Stefano Tessaro, both globally recognized researchers. For the academic research papers authored or co-authored by Asst. Prof. Ball, please click here .

About Wellfield Technologies

Wellfield is focused on unlocking the power of decentralized finance (DeFi) by building open and accessible decentralized protocols and also blockchain based consumer products. Seamless - the Company's protocol layer brand - focuses on solutions that enhance and optimize liquidity in the Ethereum ecosystem, make Bitcoin compatible with DeFi, and enable decentralized cross blockchain exchange. MoneyClip - Wellfield's application layer brand - is powered by DeFi to enhance everyday financial products and make money work for the way people live.

Cautionary Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's success in launching the protocols and other technologies and utilities discussed herein. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulations; domestic and foreign laws and regulations adversely affecting the Company's business and results of operations; the impact of COVID-19; the decentralized finance industry generally, in Canada and abroad; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and readers are encouraged to review the listing application prepared in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and other disclosure documents accessible on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Wellfield Technologies

For further information: Wellfield Technologies Inc., Levy Cohen, CEO, [email protected]; Jonathan Ross, Investor Relations, [email protected], (416) 283-0178