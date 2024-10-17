WELL's Subsidiary Wisp Launches Comprehensive Weight Care Vertical Inclusive of GLP-1 Medications to Support Women Struggling with Hormonal Imbalances

Wisp debuts its first-ever exclusive over-the-counter weight-loss supplement, designed to promote women's metabolic health.

Wisp introduces personalized, online consultations with access to four weight care solutions, including GLP-1 medications, to support women struggling with hormonal conditions such as perimenopause, menopause, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), and endometriosis.

With over 1.2 million patients, Wisp Now Also Bolsters its Menopause Solutions, Empowering Women Through All Major Stages of Their Healthcare Journey

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a digital healthcare company focused on improving health outcomes through technology and empowering healthcare providers globally, is pleased to announce the launch of a new weight care vertical by its majority-owned subsidiary, Wisp, the largest dedicated women's telehealth provider in the U.S. With Wisp now serving over 1.2 million patients, this expansion represents a pivotal step forward in addressing critical health needs related to hormonal imbalances and weight management for women.

Through this launch, Wisp introduces personalized, online consultations with access to four weight care solutions, including GLP-1 medications, to support women struggling with hormonal conditions such as perimenopause, menopause, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), and endometriosis. Additionally, Wisp debuts its first-ever exclusive over-the-counter weight care capsules, designed to promote women's metabolic health.

"Wisp is committed to providing sustainable support for women's weight loss journeys, addressing a critical yet overlooked aspect of women's health," said Monica Cepak, CEO of Wisp. "As the dialogue around obesity evolves, we recognize that underlying conditions — especially hormonal imbalances linked to perimenopause and menopause — remain under-researched, underdiagnosed, and undertreated. With these new offerings, we're proud to continue expanding access to comprehensive care, offering tailored solutions for every woman and every condition at every price point."

"The launch of Wisp's weight care vertical taps into the transformative potential of GLP-1 therapies," said Hamed Shahbazi, Founder and CEO of WELL. "These treatments are reshaping healthcare by addressing weight management while enhancing metabolic health and alleviating hormonal challenges. For women experiencing conditions like PCOS, perimenopause, and menopause, GLP-1s open doors to improved health outcomes and a better quality of life. By integrating these therapies into Wisp's offerings, we are delivering personalized care at scale and positioning ourselves at the leading edge of women's healthcare innovation."

Starting today, Wisp offers GLP-1 medications and supplements via pharmacy pickup or free, discreet delivery, following an online health consultation with a licensed provider. The program also includes educational content and monthly check-ins to ensure effective support throughout the patient's journey. Wisp's weight care program includes:

Semaglutide (FDA-approved Wegovy ® ) : Subcutaneous injectable medication

: Subcutaneous injectable medication Compounded Semaglutide : Subcutaneous and sublingual options

: Subcutaneous and sublingual options Metabolic Support & GLP-1 Boost Capsules : Natural supplement with key ingredients such as:

: Natural supplement with key ingredients such as: Eriomin ® : Supports insulin function and healthy glucose levels

: Supports insulin function and healthy glucose levels

Actiz!ng ™ (Black Ginger Extract) : Boosts calorie burn and reduces abdominal fat

: Boosts calorie burn and reduces abdominal fat

GlucoVantage ® Dihydroberberine : Aids in body composition and blood sugar management

: Aids in body composition and blood sugar management

PoZibio™ (Lactobacillus paracasei): Promotes gut health and metabolic function

In tandem with this launch, Wisp strengthens its menopause solutions, addressing the healthcare gap for the over 2 million women experiencing menopause annually. New offerings include Estriol Face Cream and hormone replacement therapies such as Transdermal Estradiol Patches, Oral Micronized Progesterone Capsules, and Provera Tablets.

These initiatives reflect Wisp's commitment to providing affordable, inclusive healthcare for women, complementing WELL's strategic vision of expanding access to high-quality care. Wisp's upcoming plans also include new at-home diagnostics and treatment options in STI, fertility, menopause, and weight care categories, further solidifying its leadership in digital women's health.

For more information about Wisp, visit www.hellowisp.com .

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 37,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 180 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about WELL, please visit: www.well.company.

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.

For more information: Tyler Baba, Investor Relations, Manager, WELL Health Technologies, [email protected], 604-628-7266