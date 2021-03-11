Well isn't that peachy! Introducing Seagram White Peach Cider

KITCHENER, ON, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ -

HIGHLIGHTS:

Seagram is growing its lineup with a new seasonal cider, Seagram White Peach Cider.





White Peach is based on the same great recipe as the award-winning Seagram Craft Apple Cider, with a refreshing flavour twist.





100% all-natural, gluten-free, and no preservatives.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSX: WBR) announces Seagram White Peach Cider, a new seasonal addition to accompany the award-winning Seagram Craft Apple Cider.

White Peach is based on the same great recipe as Seagram Craft Apple Cider – made with Ontario apples and fermented with champagne yeast, which couples perfectly with ripened juicy white peaches. At 5.3% alcohol-by-volume and made with all-natural ingredients, this summertime cider packs a flavourful punch. It is the perfect grab-and-go refreshment for any warm weather occasion.

"Peach pairs so well with warm weather. It is a hugely popular summer flavour for good reason. Our new Cider reminds you of biting into a fresh picked, full flavoured White Peach", says Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing. "We've also taken the opportunity to refresh our cider packaging, launching with White Peach cider – it's so eye-catching, these cans won't sit on shelves long.

"We believe White Peach is the perfect complement to our Seagram Craft Apple Cider, which has proven to be a favorite with Ontario consumers." says Jim Manz, Vice President Sales & Key Accounts.

473ml tall cans of Seagram White Peach Cider are available now at the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store (400 Bingemans Centre Dr. Kitchener), and coming to the LCBO and select grocers in mid-late April.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

