WELL Health USA Announces Successful Refinancing of US $300M Credit Facility with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Demonstrating a Healthy Balance Sheet and Substantial Room for Growth

The newly funded facility continues to be led and managed by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and includes a primary $175M credit facility, with an additional $125M accordion for future growth and flexibility and includes two new syndicate members.

VANCOUVER, BC and ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce it has closed the refinancing of a new credit facility for its subsidiary, WELL Health USA led by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Jay Kreger, CEO of WELL USA, commented, "WELL USA's recent successful refinancing is a true testament to the strength, resilience, and growth prospects of its business. This arrangement enhances WELL USA's financial flexibility, essential for executing its strategic growth plans and maintaining its commitment to financial discipline. It strengthens WELL USA's capacity to pursue key investments and acquisitions, aligning with the Company's commitment to empower practitioners and generating long-term shareholder value."

The newly refinanced credit facility matures in three years and carries a floating interest rate with a base of 175 basis points above SOFR which increases depending on levels of leverage ratio.

The new facility is provided by a syndicate led by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and includes CIBC, HSBC Canada, The Bank of Nova Scotia, and two new syndicate members: The Bank of Montreal and The Export Development Corporation, which is wholly owned by the Government of Canada.

Hamed Shahbazi, Founder and CEO of WELL, commented, "This is a monumental achievement given how much credit markets have changed in the past few years and how little our credit facility has changed. We would like to thank JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. for all their support and leadership in gathering this phenomenal mostly Canadian syndicate. We are also highly appreciative of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., CIBC, HSBC Canada, and The Bank of Nova Scotia for their continued support and would like to express our gratitude and a warm welcome to our new syndicate members, The Bank of Montreal, and the Export Development Corporation for this strong support."

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 33,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 165 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about WELL, please visit: www.well.company.

About WELL Health USA

WELL Health USA operates as the US based platform for shared services under WELL Health Technologies Corp. WELL Health USA was previously known as CRH Medical, and still operates its business units under the following brands: CRH Anesthesia, CRH O'Regan Hemorrhoid Care, and Radar Healthcare Providers.

