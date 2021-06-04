WELL Health to Present at Upcoming 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "WELL") (TSX: WELL), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, is pleased to announce that Hamed Shahbazi, WELL's Chairman and CEO, will be participating in the following upcoming virtual conference:

2021 LD Micro Invitational XI

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

at 1:00pm EST (10:00am PST) on Track #1

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. WELL is featured on the first day of this conference as part of the LD Micro Hall of Fame.

For more information and to register for this event, visit:

https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is an omni-channel digital health company whose overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. As such, WELL owns and operates primary and executive healthcare clinics in both Canada and the US, operates a multi-national portfolio of telehealth services which includes one of the largest telehealth service providers in Canada and operates a global digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) business serving thousands of healthcare clinics and health systems of all sizes. WELL is also a provider of digital health, billing and cybersecurity related technology solutions. WELL's wholly owned subsidiary CRH Medical is a provider of products and services that support Gastroenterology physicians and ambulatory surgical clinics in the US. WELL is an acquisitive company that follows a disciplined and accretive capital allocation strategy. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL". To access the Company's telehealth service, visit: tiahealth.com, and for corporate information, visit: www.well.company.

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.

For further information: Pardeep S. Sangha, VP Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, [email protected], 604-572-6392

