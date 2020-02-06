WELL Health to Present at the Third Annual Gravitas Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "WELL") (TSX: WELL), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, is pleased to announce it will be participating in the Third Annual Gravitas Growth Conference taking place February 20th, 2020 at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, BC. WELL's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hamed Shahbazi, is scheduled to present on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at 11:00am. In addition, Mr. Shahbazi will also be speaking at the Lunch Keynote Session.

"I am looking forward to sharing our growth strategy with investors at the annual Gravitas Growth Conference," said Mr. Shahbazi. "With our recent graduation to the TSX and rapid progress with acquisitions, this is an ideal time to communicate our progress to investors."

For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL

WELL is a unique company that operates Primary Healthcare Facilities as well as a significant EMR or Electronic Medical Records business that supports the digitization of such clinics. WELL owns and operates 20 medical clinics, is a majority owner of SleepWorks Medical and provides digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software and services to 1,446 medical clinics across Canada. WELL's overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL". WELL was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company in 2018 and 2019.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.

For further information: Pardeep S. Sangha, Vice President Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, 604-628-7266, [email protected], www.WELL.company

Related Links

well.company

