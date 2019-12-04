WELL Health to Present at the LD Micro Main Event in Bel Air, California

VANCOUVER, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "WELL") (TSX.V: WELL), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, is pleased to announce it will be participating in the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event taking place December 10-12th, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Hotel in Bel Air, California.

WELL's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hamed Shahbazi, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 9:20am PT. Mr. Shahbazi will also host individual investor meetings on December 10th and 11th at the conference. "I am looking forward to sharing our growth strategy with investors at the annual LD Micro Main Event," said Mr. Shahbazi. "We are very pleased with our recent acquisitions and the LD Micro Main Event is an ideal venue to communicate our progress to investors."

WELL is also pleased to announce that earlier this year the Company was added to the LD Micro Index, which includes a selection of micro-cap stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50M to $300M. LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. This year's LD Micro Main Event will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals. For additional details about the conference and the LD Micro Index, please visit: www.ldmicro.com

About WELL

WELL is a unique company that operates Primary Healthcare Facilities as well as a significant EMR or Electronic Medical Records business that supports the digitization of such clinics. WELL owns and operates 20 medical clinics, is a majority owner of SleepWorks Medical and provides digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software and services to 946 medical clinics across Canada. WELL's overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WELL.v". WELL was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company in 2018 and 2019.

