WELL Health to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "WELL") (TSX: WELL), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, is pleased to announce it will be participating in the LD 500 Virtual Conference. WELL's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hamed Shahbazi, is scheduled to present via videoconference to a live virtual audience on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1:40pm ET (10:40am PT) on Track #4. The Company is also participating in individual one-on-one virtual investor meetings in conjunction with the live virtual event taking place from September 1-4, 2020.

The LD 500 Virtual Conference is hosted by LD Micro, who was founded in 2006 for the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The upcoming LD 500 Virtual Conference is the first event that is accessible to everyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Sher at [email protected]. For additional details about LD Micro or the conference, please visit: www.ldmicro.com

About WELL

WELL is an omni-channel digital health company whose overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest technology and trends in digital health. As such, WELL owns and operates 20 primary healthcare medical clinics, is Canada's third largest Electronic Medical Records (EMR) supplier serving over 2,000 medical clinics, operates a leading national telehealth service and is a provider of digital health and cybersecurity related technology solutions. WELL is an acquisitive company that has completed twelve acquisitions and three equity investments. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "WELL". WELL is one of Canada's fastest growing companies and was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company three years in a row in 2018, 2019 and 2020. To access the Company's telehealth service, visit: virtualclinics.ca and for corporate information, visit: www.well.company.

For further information: Pardeep S. Sangha, Vice President Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, [email protected], www.WELL.company, 604-572-6392

