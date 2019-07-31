WELL Health to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "WELL") (TSX.V: WELL), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, is pleased to announce that it will participate in the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference taking place August 7th and 8th, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.

WELL's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hamed Shahbazi, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 7th at 11:00 am ET. Mr. Shahbazi will discuss the Company's revenue growth plan, near and long-term expansion plans and the Company's current acquisition pipeline.

For details about the conference, please visit http://growthconference.canaccordgenuity.com

About WELL

WELL is a unique company that operates Primary Healthcare Facilities as well as a significant EMR or Electronic Medical Records business that supports the digitization of such clinics. WELL's overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible leveraging the latest trends in digital health. In the last 12 months, WELL physicians served approximately 600,000 patient visits through its network of 19 medical clinics. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WELL.V. WELL was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company in 2018 and 2019.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

