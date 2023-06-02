WELL Health to Participate at Eight Capital innoVIII: AI: Theory to Commerciality Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that a team from WELL Health including Hamed Shahbazi, Founder and CEO, will be participating in the Eight Capital innoVIII: AI: Theory to Commerciality Conference (the "Conference") in Montreal.

The Conference is taking place at the Sofitel Golden Mile in Montreal, Quebec on June 6th, 2023. Mr. Shahbazi will be participating in a fireside chat at 11:00am ET. The fireside chat is expected to explore topics associated with AI in healthcare and more specifically WELL Health's plans to leverage AI powered technology solutions including generative AI to help 'tech-enable' healthcare providers and produce valuable insights that can help improve patient outcomes.

To register for the Eight Capital innoVIII: AI: Theory to Commerciality Conference, please contact your Eight Capital representative.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company. WELL's overarching mission is to positively impact health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally. WELL exists to enable healthcare practitioners with best-in-class technology and services. WELL has built the most comprehensive end-to-end healthcare system across Canada including the nation's largest network of clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostics services. In the United States, WELL provides omni-channel healthcare services and solutions targeting specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental disorders. In addition to providing patient services, WELL develops, integrates, and sells its own suite of technology software and solutions to medical clinics and healthcare practitioners. WELL's practitioner enablement platform includes: Electronic Medical Records ("EMR"), telehealth platforms, practice management, billing, Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM"), digital health apps and data protection solutions. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

