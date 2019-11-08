WELL Health to Host Third Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call

VANCOUVER, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. ("WELL") (TSX.V: WELL), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, will hold a conference call to discuss its 2019 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 12:30pm ET (9:30 am PT). The call will be hosted by Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Eva Fong, Chief Financial Officer and Pardeep S. Sangha Vice President Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 Time: 12:30 pm Eastern Time (9:30 am Pacific Time) Dial-in: 416-764-8609 (Toronto local)

778-383-7417 (Vancouver local)

1-888-390-0605 (Toll-Free) Conf. ID: 73454719

About WELL

WELL is a unique company that operates Primary Healthcare Facilities as well as a significant Electronic Medical Records (EMR) business that supports the digitization of such clinics. WELL wholly owns nineteen medical clinics, is a majority owner of one clinic and provides digital EMR software and services to approximately 852 medical clinics across Canada. WELL's overarching objective is to empower physicians and other care providers to deliver the best and most advanced care possible by leveraging the latest trends in digital health. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WELL.v". WELL was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company in 2018 and 2019.

For further information: Pardeep S. Sangha, Vice President Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, investor@well.company, www.WELL.company, 604-628-7266

