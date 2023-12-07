WELL Health Selected by the Vancouver Canucks as Official Medical Services Provider

WELL Health Medical and Longevity Centres and the Vancouver Canucks elevate player health and fan experience through unique partnership.

The partnership ushers in a new standard of healthcare for athletes with WELL Health Medical & Longevity Centres providing comprehensive care including advanced diagnostic imaging, pain management, sport cardiology, and the innovative WELL Longevity+ program for preventative care to players and management alike.

Premium Canucks seat holders will soon gain access to certain premium healthcare services including WELL Longevity+, WELL's proactive health management services, which is at the forefront of Longevity Medicine, utilizing state-of-the-art technologies and precision diagnostic testing to proactively identify potential conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

The collaboration also coincides with the launch of the WELL Health President's Club, a new and exclusive event space at Rogers Arena, offering premium amenities and viewing experiences for fans who will also be exposed to WELL's new Longevity+ Program.

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a digital health company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare providers and their patients globally, and Canucks Sports & Entertainment are pleased to announce that the Vancouver Canucks have selected WELL as the Official Medical Services Provider to the team.

WELL Health Medical & Longevity Centre, a part of the WELL Health Clinic Network, is one of over 150 outpatient medical clinics owned and operated by WELL. It is a premier, diagnostics focused medical clinic specializing in advanced diagnostic imaging and molecular biomarker testing. With cutting-edge technology and a team of expert physicians and radiologists, the Centre is dedicated to providing top-tier health assessments and treatments. Its focus is on delivering comprehensive care that supports not just the treatment of illness but the promotion of overall long-term health and wellness.

The partnership between WELL Health Medical & Longevity Centres and the Vancouver Canucks heralds a new era in healthcare for elite athletes. As the Official Medical Services Provider of the Vancouver Canucks, WELL is now an integrated part of the Canucks medical team providing leading-edge diagnostic imaging, sports cardiology and pain management services designed to enhance the overall heath and performance of the players.

WELL Health Medical & Longevity Centre is also honoured to provide the WELL Longevity+ program to the Vancouver Canucks and Canucks Sports & Entertainment coaches, players and management. The WELL Longevity+ Program goes beyond traditional medical services delivering the most advanced preventative care available to the Canucks organization, enhancing an existing culture of sustained wellness, and peak athletic performance, which leads to on-ice success.

WELL Longevity+ starts with precision diagnostic testing, including but not limited to comprehensive total body scans using MRI and CT diagnostic capabilities, and additional screens that analyze various aspects of an individual's health including heart, metabolic, and gut microbiome health to neurocognitive function and cancer prevention. Patients can also choose to engage in the Longevity+ Annual Healthcare Program which offers an opportunity for patients to collaborate with expert physicians and radiologists who specialize in age management, precision medicine, health span, and longevity.

"We are honoured to be an extension of the Vancouver Canucks medical team and to support the health and performance of the players, coaches and management," stated Vince Danielsen, Senior Director of Preventative Health at WELL. "It is a privilege to team up with the Canucks and be aligned with an organization that gives so much to the health of our community."

Recently, Canucks Sports & Entertainment announced the creation of a new and exclusive event level space situated between the home and visiting dressing rooms. The intimate club features an a la carte food and beverage line-up inspired by TopTable and Michelin-rated Elisa Restaurant in Vancouver's Yaletown District. Dedicated parking with a direct entrance to the exclusive space and access to the best seats in the house for every hockey game and concert at Rogers Arena will ensure this is something guests will find great value accessing.

WELL will be extending its health optimization efforts to WELL Health President's Club, Premium Suite, and Club Seat Members, providing Canucks Premium Members with exclusive healthcare offers including WELL Longevity+. These benefits will focus on proactive health management, giving fans access to sophisticated screenings and the information they need to maintain and improve their health. By prioritizing preventive care, WELL aims to enhance the long-term well-being and quality of life for fans, ensuring they have the resources to stay healthy and informed.

"We are so excited to announce that WELL will be our Official Medical Services Provider and the title sponsor of our new President's Club," stated Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. "With an absolute focus on creating a premium hosting experience, the WELL Health President's Club will be the most exclusive and unique hosting space in the city."

Via the partnership, WELL healthcare providers, who are the backbone of the company's healthcare ecosystem, will have the opportunity to enjoy games and concerts. "We have chosen to concentrate our B.C. physician benefits around live entertainment at Rogers Arena," commented Vince Danielsen. "Care providers will now experience elite hockey and world class musical entertainment as a part of their WELL experience."

The partnership between WELL and the Canucks illustrates the powerful connection between elite sports and advanced healthcare. It ensures that the players receive personalized medical care, while also granting fans and the community unparalleled access to preventative health services. This collaborative effort marks a significant step on the path to optimal health and well-being for both the team and its supporters.

For additional information on the WELL Health Medical & Longevity Centre and its innovative services, please visit https://welllongevity.ca.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 33,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 150 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, mental health, revenue cycle management, and practitioner recruiting. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

About Canucks Sports & Entertainment.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is Western Canada's sports & entertainment leader providing world class entertainment in multiple venues in British Columbia.

CSE owns and operates the Vancouver Canucks of the National Hockey League, the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League, the Vancouver Warriors of the National Lacrosse League, the Vancouver Titans of the Overwatch League, the Seattle Surge of the Call of Duty League and Rogers Arena.

From watching one's first NHL game to singing along with a favourite artist, Canucks Sports & Entertainment strives to create unforgettable moments that inspire, excite and unite us all. Regardless of the score, the event or the night, our goal is to provide a world class experience for you and your guests from the moment you arrive, to the end of the event.

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.

For further information: WELL Health: Tyler Baba, Manager, Investor Relations; Vancouver Canucks: Craig MacEwen, Director of Communications