WELL Health's OceanMD and HEALWELL's Intrahealth Announce Partnership to Expand Access to eReferral Healthcare Solutions

WELL Health subsidiary, OceanMD, and HEALWELL subsidiary, Intrahealth, announce a partnership to integrate OceanMD's leading eReferral system across Intrahealth's global network to enhance digital interoperability, streamline healthcare processes, and improve patient access to care.

This collaboration enables HEALWELL's Intrahealth to make OceanMD's eReferral system, which currently supports 120,000 eReferrals and eConsults monthly, available to a wider range of healthcare facilities, benefiting both providers and patients with more efficient and connected healthcare services.

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL"), a digital health company focused on tech-enabling healthcare providers, and HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX, OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL"), a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care, are jointly pleased to announce WELL's subsidiary OceanMD, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, and HEALWELL's subsidiary Intrahealth Solutions ("Intrahealth"), a leading technology solutions provider specializing in electronic health records, have entered into a strategic partnership. The partnership enables HEALWELL's Intrahealth to integrate with OceanMD's eReferral system and make it available to healthcare facilities across Intrahealth's extensive network, benefiting both providers and patients with more efficient and connected healthcare services.

Intrahealth's integration with OceanMD will enable healthcare providers to send, receive, and manage eReferrals directly from their EMR, simplifying their workflows and improving patient care. OceanMD's platform now handles over 120,000 eReferrals and eConsults monthly and has been pivotal in securing contracts with Ontario, British Columbia, and Nova Scotia for provincial deployments of eReferrals, eOrders, and eConsult requests. Building on OceanMD's leadership in driving standards-based interoperability, this integration will allow Intrahealth to help streamline healthcare processes, reduce administrative burdens, enhance provider efficiency, and offer patients better access to their health data.

Dorian Prior, President of Intrahealth, commented, "Our partnership with OceanMD is a testament to our commitment to excellence in healthcare. By combining our expertise with OceanMD's innovative eReferral system, we are poised to transform the healthcare landscape, making it both more connected and patient-centric."

Jeff Kavanagh, CEO of OceanMD, commented, "We are excited to partner with Intrahealth and further extend the reach of our industry leading eReferral system to an enterprise EMR such as Intrahealth that is serving a number of important critical needs for our healthcare ecosystem and public sector at large. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of healthcare services through standards-based interoperability. Together, we are setting a new standard for healthcare efficiency and patient engagement, while helping to ensure patients receive timely and coordinated care."

This initiative reflects the dedication of WELL Health and HEALWELL in advancing healthcare through intelligent solutions and represents a significant step in providing seamless healthcare experiences.

For more information about OceanMD or Intrahealth, please visit https://www.oceanmd.com/ or https://intrahealth.com/.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 34,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 175 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about WELL, please visit: well.company.

About OceanMD

OceanMD, a WELL Health Company (TSX:WELL), is Canada's leading provider of EMR-integrated patient engagement and eReferral solutions, built on the secure, cloud-based Ocean Platform. Ocean integrates with the nation's leading electronic medical records systems, provincial resources, and other digital health solutions to allow patients, healthcare providers, and systems to securely share and exchange patient health information. By replacing outdated, fax-based technology with EMR-integrated eReferrals, the Ocean eReferral Network is helping to reduce wait times and improve access to care. Ocean's full suite of integrated patient engagement tools is also helping improve digital access for patients, increase access to primary care, and support virtual care across Canada. To learn more, visit oceanmd.com.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary AI technology and competencies which includes data science, electronic health records and clinical research offerings, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Markets under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit healwell.ai

About Intrahealth

Intrahealth, a HEALWELL company, is a pioneering force in healthcare technology, specializing in the development and implementation of state-of-the-art electronic health record solutions. With a relentless commitment to advancing patient care, Intrahealth empowers healthcare providers, institutions, and governments with innovative digital tools designed to enhance healthcare delivery and improve patient outcomes. Intrahealth brings significant experience to the corrections environment with its solutions used across Corrections Victoria and Corrective Services Western Australia. For more information about Intrahealth, please visit our official website. https://intrahealth.com/

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including the integration of OceanMD technology into Intrahealth's EMR and the expected benefits and availability of such products, are based on assumptions and expectations of WELL and HEALWELL. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of technical abilities and assumed benefits, while considered reasonable by WELL and HEALWELL as of the date of such statements, are outside of WELL and HEALWELL's control and are inherently subject to business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to the ability to effectively integrate OceanMD's technology into Intrahealth's EMR and the assumed benefits resulting from which.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of WELL and HEALWELL, could cause the actual benefits and integration plans to differ materially from the results implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include the technical abilities of both teams to integrate the product, the interoperability of the data, the desirability of an integrated product, and the other factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in WELL and HEALWELL's most recent annual information form, which is available under the companies' respective SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect WELL and HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual benefits could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. WELL and HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

