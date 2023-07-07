WELL Health Releases Second ESG Report: "Taking Care of The Care Providers"

WELL's strategy to deliver societal value is primarily focused on empowering and supporting healthcare providers to deliver the best patient outcomes humanly possible.

Key Highlights from the new ESG report include: increased digitization and efficiency in our care delivery using AI and other leading-edge technologies, our enhanced efforts to help the healthcare industry improve its security and privacy posture and a continued commitment to be a healthy place to work including an increased investment in our Physician Success Team.

WELL has launched an AI Center of Excellence designed to improve the productivity of our operating platform while augmenting tools to reduce administrative burden and physician burnout.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce the release of its second ESG report. This report expands on the foundations and practices described in last year's inaugural report. The report outlines WELL's theme for this year: "Taking Care of the Care Providers".

"With this report, WELL shareholders can be proud that their company is purposefully making a real difference in the lives of millions of people not only through its efforts to support healthcare providers but also in its commitment to safeguard health data", said Hamed Shahbazi, Founder and CEO of WELL Health. "As WELL shareholders we are very fortunate to have a business where our efforts to tech enable and support healthcare providers doesn't just drive our economic engine but is at the heart of our strategy to deliver societal value. As we grow, we will make a more purposeful and positive impact on the communities we serve."

In pursuit of its objectives, WELL continues to innovate and evolve, using leading-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make the healthcare experience better for everyone involved. At WELL, we also recognize the potential of AI to help care providers and our team members work more effectively and efficiently, giving them back their time while providing them with opportunities to provide better care. To ensure that we use this powerful tool responsibly, we are establishing a new AI Centre of Excellence within our organization.

Shane Sabatino, Chief People Officer of WELL commented: "We are delighted to have received recognition from objective external parties. The 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment acknowledged our efforts, reflecting a significant improvement from the previous year. Similarly, Sustainalytics' rankings demonstrated a remarkable leap, indicating our dedication to enhancing ESG practices. These achievements validate our commitment to the three pillars of our ESG program: provider support and digital enablement, safeguarding patient data, and fostering a healthy workplace. With this positive momentum, we are confident in our ability to continue driving positive change."

Additional key highlights from this year's report include the use of WELL's tools and technologies to substantially:

Improve care delivery by using our software capabilities to realize a 20% reduction in surgical wait times and a 52-day reduction in wait times for certain referral pathways and reducing medically unnecessary MRIs by 12% for Ontarians where applied.





Decrease faxes with our best-in-class Ocean eReferral software which received 531,000 eReferrals in 2022, leading to the elimination an estimated 5 million fax pages which supported the environment and improved privacy.





eReferrals Improve patients' convenient access to timely care by adding approximately 3000 doctors' schedules to its online booking system representing a 1,246% increase from Jan 2021 . This has allowed an estimated 3.9 million new patients from across Canada to access online booking services in the past year.





We would like to thank the WELL family for bringing this ESG Report to life and making it part of the WELL Way of our day-to-day activities. Where WELL can do good business, by doing good!

A copy of the complete ESG report can be found at esg.well.company.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 28,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 130 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company

