WELL Health Announces the Creation of a Dedicated Public Sector Group to Help Tech Enable Public Health Systems Operating at Scale

WELL has created a dedicated public sector focused group to support large scale health systems and care delivery networks that underpin the public sector.

The objective of this group is to combine and deliver product offerings that are specifically suited for public sector's unique scale and requirements. WELL's public sector offerings leverage WELL's operating strengths which include Canada's leading provider-centric technology platform and the largest network of outpatient clinics in Canada .

leading provider-centric technology platform and the largest network of outpatient clinics in . The public sector in Canada , both at the federal and provincial levels, have been increasingly focused on helping digitize our health system, as evidenced by Ottawa's recent $46.2 billion dollar commitment where a "modernized health system" is one of the 4 key investment pillars. 1

, both at the federal and provincial levels, have been increasingly focused on helping digitize our health system, as evidenced by recent commitment where a "modernized health system" is one of the 4 key investment pillars. WELL has appointed Shane Sabatino as head of public sector partnerships who will work closely with WELL's COO, Amir Javidan , who will oversee the public sector division.

VANCOUVER, BC. and TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce the creation of a dedicated public sector group to help public health systems and related large enterprises operating at scale with technology enablement.

The objective of this group is to combine and deliver product offerings that are specifically suited for public sector's unique scale and requirements. WELL's public sector offerings leverage WELL's deep operating strengths which include Canada's leading physician provider-centric technology platform and the largest network of outpatient clinics in Canada. WELL has a broad public sector product offering which includes both technology and care providers, a robust virtual care delivery platform, provider productivity applications such as eReferral, eConsult, eOrder, Online Patient Booking, Waiting Room Automation, Intelligent Questionnaires, Digital Front Door Solutions, Secure Messaging, FHIR Interoperability solutions, AI-enabled ambient scribe, Clinical Decision Support, and Inbox solutions, and many other applications. The public sector, both at the federal and provincial levels, have been increasingly focused on helping digitize our health system, as evidenced by Ottawa's recent $46.2 billion dollar commitment where a "modernized health system" is one of the 4 key investment pillars. We are proud to be supporting our governments by leveraging our extensive and broad capabilities to support the modernization of the health system.

Mr. Amir Javidan, WELL's COO commented, "We can very proudly say that we have always been a public sector friendly company given that a significant majority of our revenues in Canada are generated in support of the public health ecosystem. Given the unique strengths of our digital and clinical operations, we believe we have the products, services, and ability to deliver industry leading 'made in Canada' solutions that will allow public health to support their healthcare providers and allow them to offer the best patient outcomes possible. We are not aware of any other company that has the same breadth of products, services, and team members including care providers available to support public health.

Mr. Shane Sabatino, CPO and Head of Public Sector Partnerships commented, "The formation of this division is a clear demonstration of our interest in supporting public health. This isn't just a job for us, it's a passion and a privilege to serve and support public health. To our knowledge no other non-governmental group delivers more patient visits in Canada than WELL. This has given us tremendous insights into our public health ecosystem and positions us to be valuable to our public health partners."

WELL has named Shane Sabatino, WELL's CPO as Head of Public Sector Partnerships who will closely work with WELL's COO, Amir Javidan who oversees the public sector division to deliver for public health authorities. WELL recently announced that its subsidiary OceanMD has entered into a five year $38.5M contract with the PHSA to support British Columbians with eReferral, eConsult, eOrder solutions, secure messaging, and smart forms. This is in addition to other contracts held by Ocean with the provinces of Ontario and Nova Scotia.

WELL's approach to public sector projects is very much aligned with its overall cultural approach to conducting business. We always seek to: 1- Safeguard, respect, and treat any funding as if it were to come from our own corporate funds, 2- Demonstrate openness to working with other companies serving the public sector in a cooperative manner that derives value for public health, 3- Support innovative early stage companies who are seeking to make a positive impact, and, last but not least 4- Do everything we can to support our healthcare providers who have always been the backbone of our healthcare ecosystem.

Footnotes:

For more information on the $46.2B funding provided by Canada's federal government, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/premiers-accept-federal-health-proposal-1.6746976

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 33,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 165 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about WELL, please visit: www.well.company.

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.

For further information: Tyler Baba, Investor Relations Manager, [email protected], 604-628-7266