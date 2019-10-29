WELL Health Announces Grant of RSUs and PSUs

VANCOUVER, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - WELL Heath Technologies Corp. (TSX.V: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, is pleased to announce it has granted an aggregate of 219,020 restricted share units (each, a "RSU") to certain key employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan (the "LTIP").

Each RSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital of the Company. The RSUs vest as follows:

70,423 RSUs, 50% of which vest on October 1, 2020 and 50% of which vest on October 1, 2021 ;

and 50% of which vest on ; 112,675 RSUs, 33% of which vest per year for the first two years from the date of grant and 34% of which vest on the third year from the date of grant; and

35.922 RSUs, 33% of which vest on July 12, 2020 , 33% of which vest on July 12, 2021 and 34% of which vest on July 12, 2022 .

The Company also announces it has granted an aggregate of 37,828 performance share units (each, a "PSU") to certain consultants pursuant to the LTIP. Each PSU represents the right to receive, once vested and performance criteria are met, one common share in the capital of the Company. The PSUs vest as follows:

6,138 PSUs, 25% of which vest each quarter from the date of grant for one year; and

31,690 PSUs, 33% of which vest per year for the first two years from the date of grant and 34% of which vest on the third year from the date of grant.

The grant of RSUs and PSUs are subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL

WELL is a unique company that operates Primary Healthcare Facilities as well as a significant EMR or Electronic Medical Records business that supports the digitization of such clinics. WELL wholly owns nineteen medical clinics, is a majority owner of one clinic and provides digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software and services to 852 medical clinics across Canada. WELL's overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WELL.v". WELL was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company in 2018 and 2019.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.

For further information: Pardeep S. Sangha, Vice President Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, investor@well.company, www.WELL.company, 604-628-7266

