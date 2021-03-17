WELL Health Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2020 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the healthcare sector, will release its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2020 financial results, for the period ended December 31, 2020, before market open on Thursday, March 18, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its results on the same day at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT). The call will be hosted by Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Eva Fong, Chief Financial Officer and Pardeep S. Sangha, Vice President Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, March 18, 2021 Time: 1:00 pm Eastern Time (10:00 am Pacific Time) Dial-in: 416-764-8650 (Toronto local)

778-383-7413 (Vancouver local)

1-888-664-6383 (Toll-Free) Conf. ID: 2090 0288

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast at the following URL:

https://www.well.company/for-investors/events/

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is an omni-channel digital health company whose overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. As such, WELL owns and operates 27 primary healthcare clinics, is Canada's third largest digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) supplier serving over 2,200 medical clinics, operates a leading national telehealth service in Canada and the United States, and is a provider of digital health, billing and cybersecurity related technology solutions. WELL is an acquisitive company that follows a disciplined and accretive capital allocation strategy. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL". To access the Company's telehealth service, visit: tiahealth.com and for corporate information, visit: www.WELL.company.

