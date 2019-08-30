WELL Health Announces Completion of Time-Based Earn Out Payment in Connection with Previously Announced Acquisition of Private HealthCare Clinics

VANCOUVER, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX.V: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, announces, further to its new release dated August 6, 2019, the Company received approval for the issuance of 14,933 shares from the TSX Venture Exchange and issued the shares on August 22, 2019. These shares are issued in accordance with the acquisition agreements announced on November 1st, 2018, whereby the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of 13 target companies operating an aggregate of 13 Healthcare Clinics in British Columbia. The shares are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on the date that is 4 months and one day after the date of issue.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL

WELL is a unique company that operates Primary Healthcare Facilities as well as a significant EMR or Electronic Medical Records business that supports the digitization of such clinics. WELL's overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible leveraging the latest trends in digital health. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WELL.V. WELL was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company in 2018 and 2019.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.

For further information: Pardeep S. Sangha, Vice President Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, investor@well.company, www.WELL.company, 604-628-7266

Related Links

well.company

