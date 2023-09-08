WELL Health and Orion Health Announce Strategic Global Partnership to bring trusted Health Integration tools to the Frontline of Public Health Sector

Orion Health is a leading open healthcare platform provider committed to unifying data across complex health systems serving 12 countries and over 60 health systems.

Orion Health and WELL announced that they are collaborating on enhancing product offerings by leveraging each other's platforms in order to deliver more robust offerings for health systems around the world.

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce a strategic global partnership with Orion Health. This alliance, founded on mutual expertise and vision, seeks to set enhanced standards in health integration tools to benefit the broader public health sector.

Orion Health is a leading open healthcare platform provider that has established a reputation for its proficiency in consolidating data across multifaceted health systems, spanning 12 countries. Their primary focus is to refine the process and means by which individuals navigate and control their health journeys. WELL Health has consistently demonstrated its commitment to positively impact health outcomes by leveraging technology, diligently working to provide both healthcare professionals and patients worldwide with technologically advanced resources and tools.

Together, these two industry leaders are focused on reshaping the healthcare landscape by driving patient empowerment and reducing administrative burdens for healthcare providers. Both companies are Integrating health information across the continuum of care, reducing the burden on healthcare providers and empowering patients with tools that support more active participation in their healthcare. Orion Health's world leading unified healthcare platform is renowned for seamlessly integrating healthcare data across the entire ecosystem, extracting valuable insights from health records, and enabling individuals to take charge of their health and well-being.

WELL is synonymous with innovation in the healthcare sector, with its OceanMD product suite leading the market in healthcare provider solutions, including online appointment booking, referral services, and EMR-based patient engagement solutions. WELL, as the largest owner and operator of outpatient medical clinics, has a substantial role to play in tech enabling and supporting healthcare providers.

Andrea Tait, Senior Vice President of Patient Empowerment and Equity at Orion Health, shared her excitement about the partnership: "WELL, through their OceanMD product suite, are market leaders in healthcare provider and patient empowerment solutions, including online appointment booking and eReferral and eOrdering, as well as EMR-based patient engagement solutions. This combined with Orion Health's Digital Front Door, Orchestral, and Digital Care Record creates a significant offering for the global healthcare IT market.

"Our approach at Orion Health is to integrate with existing patient empowerment solutions, when possible, to maximize and streamline patient access to self-service tools. WELL's existing footprint in appointment booking and referral means this partnership can accelerate the use of these solutions in a way that is unified with other key tools like symptom checking and patient access to their health information."

With this partnership, Orion Health's customers can now access Well's comprehensive range of solutions designed to alleviate the burdens faced by healthcare service providers while enhancing patient access to care.

"We are thrilled to embark on this global partnership with Orion Health" said Shane Sabatino, CPO and Head of Public Sector Partnerships WELL "Our joint commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of healthcare aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of the industry. Our suite of solutions, including online appointment booking, e-referral, and EMR-based Telehealth products, are now available to Orion Health's customers."

This partnership will leverage the experience of Orion Health's decade of research and development in data science and machine learning, which led to the release of its Orchestral intelligence platform. It will bring that knowledge together with WELL's tools for primary and community-based care and Healthcare provider support and Orion Health's Digital Front Door to further empower patients and their families with tools like real-time appointment booking and referral status updates.

Together, WELL and Orion Health aim to lead the way in ushering in a new era of healthcare in North America and beyond.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 31,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 148 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about WELL, please visit: www.well.company/.

About Orion Health

Orion Health is a global healthcare technology company focused on reimagining healthcare for all. We are leading the change in digital health with health and care organizations to improve the wellbeing of every individual with our world leading Unified Healthcare Platform. Made up of a Virtuoso digital front door, Amadeus digital care record, and Orchestral health intelligence platform - each underpinned by extensive health and social data sets, machine learning, and 30 years of innovation focused purely on improving global well-being. www.orionhealth.com.

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.

For further information: Tyler Baba, Investor Relations, Manager, [email protected], 604-628-7266