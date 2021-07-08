Welcome Bob Bonner to MOBIA

Bonner brings 18 years of experience in the IT and services industry and a customer-centric approach. "I couldn't be happier to be part of the MOBIA team," said Bonner. "Their emphasis on taking a consultative approach to helping customers aligns with how I've always approached partnering with my customers. By being part of MOBIA, I now have the ability to elevate the solutions that I can offer them by having access to a world-class development team that can create custom solutions to meet their specific needs. It is really exciting!"

MOBIA's extensive technical bench, inclusive culture and the opportunity for Bonner to build-up the Ottawa region all played a role in his decision to join the team. "From the start, every person I have interacted with at MOBIA has been exceptionally smart, kind and focused on the customer," said Bonner. "I knew this was a place that I would fit right in at. I am extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity that MOBIA has provided me to grow our footprint in the Ottawa territory. I know that we'll be able to help businesses in the region accelerate their digital transformations and implement technologies and corresponding culture changes that will take them to new heights."

"We are excited to have Bob join MOBIA," said Andrew Gnoinski, Director of Sales in Ontario. "Bob is a consummate IT sales pro who brings a wealth of knowledge to the team. Equally important, he embodies the culture and values that we hold deeply at MOBIA."

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA, the leading full-suite Canadian systems integrator and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, helps businesses foster connection and realize their full potential through digital transformation. Focused around five key-areas -- Broadband and Wireless Services, Hybrid Infrastructure Solutions, Managed Services, Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation Services – MOBIA partners with clients to operationalize new technologies and processes, driving business agility and efficiency – and truly transforming the way they work. To learn more, visit MOBIA.io.

SOURCE MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc.

For further information: To learn more about MOBIA contact Chris Peerless at [email protected]

Related Links

https://mobia.io/

