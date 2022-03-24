Welcome Back! Rediscover the Joy of Travel with Four Seasons Resorts of Asia

"With travel restrictions easing across the region, this is the perfect time for a tropical vacation," says Rainer Stampfer, President of Hotel Operations – Asia Pacific. "We recognize that for many of our guests, their next trip will be incredibly special. Now, more than ever, we want their stay to be extraordinary and transformative – a true Four Seasons holiday."

Indeed, the brand's luxurious resorts are rolling out the red carpet with fresh enhancements and experiences. At Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay, the all-new Healing Village Spa sets the stage for innovative wellness with a surround-sound suite, massage bed made from crushed crystals, and an ecoVichy shower room for guests to enjoy the vibrational effects of simultaneous water, colour, sound and massage therapies.

The recently unveiled Imperial Villa at Four Seasons Resort Langkawi is spread across 4,810 square metres of indoor-outdoor space with five bedrooms and two private pools. Located on a white sand beach and framed by limestone cliffs, this palatial residence offers Langkawi's most luxurious experience.

The renovated Premier Oceanfront Bungalows at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru feature a 12-metre pool, lavish outdoor living space and refreshed interiors. The new Family Oceanfront Bungalow also includes a study with sofa bed. At Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai, Chaan Baan invites guests to immerse in rich cultural traditions: plant rice shoots, spin the potter's wheel, or bathe the resident water buffaloes.

Each destination offers adventures aplenty. Intrepid explorers can hop into a junket boat, Land Rover or private yacht for journeys near and far. Or slow down with soulful sojourns that replenish the spirit. Guests can also savour storied dining experiences, from toes-in-the-sand barbeques and nourishing riverside picnics to intricately designed culinary theatre by award-winning chefs.

The Resorts of Asia portfolio also includes: Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan; Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa; Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah; Four Seasons Explorer Maldives; Four Seasons Resort Hoi An (The Nam Hai); Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui; Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle.

