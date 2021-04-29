Weir Minerals and Hayward Gordon ULC Announce Expanded Partnership in Latin America

First step in a global expansion of Hayward Gordon mixers with Weir Minerals

HALTON HILLS, ON, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Weir Minerals (DBA Vulco S.A.), a global market leader in mining equipment service and supply, and Hayward Gordon ULC, a leading manufacturer of pumps, mixers and other flow control products, today announce an expanded strategic partnership that will cover all areas of Latin America. This is the first step in expanding the multi-regional sales distribution agreement between Hayward Gordon mixers and Weir Minerals.

The partnership, which started over 25 years ago in Chile, has seen hundreds of successful mixer installations in the region. This agreement will give all LATAM Weir Mineral customers complete equipment solutions for mining supported by knowledgeable and versatile locally-based service teams.

"With this extended partnership we are delighted that we will be able to share our experiences with more customers to instill confidence in Hayward Gordon mixers. This agreement allows for Weir Minerals to provide all Latin American customers with complete mining packages to fit their needs", said John Pascual, VP of Global Projects and Mixers at Hayward Gordon.

Weir has been developing new products and solutions during the last 150 years and have been active in LATAM for close to 90 years focused in the mining industry.

"Weir Minerals has a strong presence in most of the mining companies contributing to the continuous growth and efficiency. Hayward Gordon as a strategic partner will allow us to become the preferred supplier of the mining industry", said Martin Brenner, Managing Director of Vulco S.A. and Regional Managing Director LATAM, Weir Minerals.

The agreement is the first step in an exclusive distribution of Hayward Gordon mixers in mining globally.

"We're excited about partnering with Weir Minerals and leveraging their extensive sales and service network. Partnering to cover all of LATAM is an important first step, and we are moving quickly to expand this relationship into other areas of the world where Weir Minerals excels at supporting mining and exploration operations", said Jon Weiner, CEO at Hayward Gordon Group.

About Hayward Gordon

Founded over 60 years ago, the Hayward Gordon Group proudly operates three industry-leading brands under one roof: Hayward Gordon, Sharpe Mixers and Scott Turbon Mixer. Together, the Hayward Gordon Group provides the most complete and comprehensive portfolio of rotating equipment - mixers and pumps - that are durable, reliable, cost-effective, and easy to maintain. We strive to help you cut costs, reduce downtime, improve manufacturing times, and increase profitability.

Website: http://haywardgordongroup.com/

About Weir Minerals

Weir Minerals provides the mining industry with engineered processing solutions. Working with customers worldwide, we use our technical expertise and extensive footprint to help solve problems and optimise your entire process. From reducing downtime to boosting throughput and increasing plant capacity, we can provide a customised, fully integrated solution.

Website: https://www.global.weir/

SOURCE Hayward Gordon Group

For further information: Hayward Gordon Media Contact: Sabrina Bladon, [email protected]; Weir Media Contact: Silvia Sales, [email protected]

