Weil Group Commences Helium Production from New Alberta Facility

Pioneering helium innovator in Canada strengthens market position with breakthrough modular technology

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Weil Group Resources, LLC (Weil) has significantly expanded its helium production capabilities in Canada with the successful launch of its new "Pearl" project near Medicine Hat City. The project showcases an innovative modular helium purification facility and represents the latest advancement in Weil's portfolio of Canadian projects, which has identified approximately 1Bcf of proven helium reserves since 2012.

At the heart of the Pearl project is Weil's latest technological breakthrough - the Weil Helium Integrated Membrane Module (WHIMM), a first-of-its-kind innovation in helium processing. This modular facility offers unprecedented flexibility through its re-deployable and scalable design, accommodating both single and multiple well production scenarios. The WHIMM system, configured to produce over 24 MMscf of helium annually, represents the most cost-effective process design for bringing enriched helium to market.

"We are excited to bring another helium facility on-stream in Canada and have learned much to bring new, more efficient process designs to the forefront. Between our technical and operating teams, all stakeholders here, and our customers, we are pleased to offer new, critical resources to market," stated Weil CEO, Jeff Vogt.

The privately held company maintains a vertically integrated operation, delivering helium directly to end-users and distributors throughout the U.S. and Asia through its network of high-capacity gaseous trailers and Liquid ISO containers. This comprehensive approach, spanning upstream, midstream, and downstream segments, ensures reliable wellhead-to-end-user delivery while optimizing cost efficiencies.

Building on its track record of innovation, Weil's first Canadian plant in Mankota, Saskatchewan, achieved Grade A (5N – 99.999% purity) commercial helium production - an achievement recognized in Linde's 2016 global annual report as an industry first. The company is now transitioning from traditional facilities to its advanced WHIMM technology, planning deployment to its other Canada and U.S. projects and at its Mankota pool, where independent reserve reports indicate approximately 500 MMscf of remaining helium potential.

"Given our history and knowledge of the area, we feel that Canada can continue to be a source of helium as long as a cost-effective processing approach is taken. This has been the driver behind our WHIMM development," said Vogt. "Others may be in the game for stock price stories while we just like to be more quiet, keep doing what we do best – explore, produce, innovate and be a reliable partner for our customers in product delivery."

About Weil Group Resources

Weil Group Resources, LLC, was founded by energy sector executives devoted to exploration, development and production of untapped energy assets. Focused on underdeveloped resources, Weil Group is active in Canada, the United States and has had prior projects in mature oil recovery in Colombia, and nickel mining and smelting in Asia in the Philippine archipelago. More information can be found at www.weil-group.com.

Contacts: Jeff Vogt, CEO - [email protected]; Scott Cardozo, CFO - [email protected]; Main office: 804-643-2828