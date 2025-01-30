SINGAPORE, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Platform tokens like BNB and BGB have demonstrated their ability to create immense value through well-planned tokenomics strategies. Following these examples, WEEX is set to execute a significant milestone: the planned destruction of 40% of WXT's total supply, valued at $120 million, signals a strategic step towards increasing scarcity and enhancing the token's utility within the WEEX ecosystem.

WXT $120 Million Burn vs. BNB and BGB

WEEX Completes First-Ever Burn $120 Million Worth of WXT, Reducing Supply by 40% — Could WXT Be the Next 100x Gem?

As outlined in the burn process, WEEX ensures complete transparency by recording every token burn event on-chain. Such openness reinforces investor confidence and showcases the platform's dedication to responsible token management.

Key Post-Burn Metrics

Token Name: WEEX Token (WXT)

WEEX Token (WXT) Blockchain: Ethereum (ERC-20)

(ERC-20) Total Supply After Burn: 6,000,000,000

6,000,000,000 Burned Token Value: $120 million

For comparison, Binance's 30th quarterly burn eliminated 1.63 million BNB, valued at $1.16 billion, while Bitget unveiled a plan to burn over $5 billion worth of BGB tokens, WEEX's upcoming burn stands out as a bold move to immediately reduce WXT's supply by 40%. With plans for regular quarterly burns in the future, this initial large-scale reduction signals WEEX's commitment to aligning with proven strategies in the industry while tailoring its approach to meet the platform's growth and community needs.

Expanding Utility Across the WEEX Ecosystem

A Growing Ecosystem Backed by Numbers

Since its launch in August 2023, WXT has seen a cumulative price increase of 384%, reflecting its growing utility and market confidence. Over the past year, WEEX has solidified its presence in the global cryptocurrency market:

Daily Trading Volume: Exceeding $20 billion , consistently ranking among the top 10 derivatives exchanges.

Exceeding , consistently ranking among the top 10 derivatives exchanges. Active User Base: Over 5 million users, supported by partnerships with 10000 star traders and 2000 global influencers.

Over 5 million users, supported by partnerships with 10000 star traders and 2000 global influencers. Security and Transparency: Backed by a 1000 BTC investor protection fund and on-chain verification of all token burns.

These figures underscore the platform's robust foundation and the critical role WXT plays in its ecosystem.

A Systematic Burn Schedule for Sustainable Growth

The whitepaper also highlights WEEX's ongoing commitment to reducing WXT's circulating supply through quarterly burns. This process involves allocating 20% of the exchange's quarterly revenue—including spot and futures transaction fees and listing fees—for token repurchases and subsequent destruction.

Such a systematic approach ensures WXT remains deflationary, sustaining its scarcity while reinforcing its value proposition within the ecosystem.

Benefits for WXT Holders

The whitepaper emphasizes WXT's integration into the WEEX platform's comprehensive offerings,too. WXT holders enjoy numerous benefits:

1）Fee Discounts: Up to 70% off futures trading fees, making trading more cost-efficient.

2）Profit Opportunities: Enhanced profit-sharing through copy trading and VIP upgrades.

3）Exclusive Airdrops: Access to high-value token airdrops via the WE-Launch program, with annualized returns potentially exceeding 140%.

4）Governance Rights: WXT holders can participate in platform decision-making, including proposals for new listings and feature updates.

Future plans include integrating WXT into decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and extending its utility to cross-chain platforms and decentralized exchanges (DEXs), further broadening its use cases.

Will WXT Be the Next 100x Gem?

The upcoming $120 million WXT burn is poised to make an impact in the competitive landscape of platform tokens. By reducing its supply significantly, WEEX creates a foundation for WXT's scarcity-driven value potential, positioning it alongside successful examples like BNB and BGB.

As WEEX continues to innovate and expand globally, WXT's future will be shaped by its ability to adapt to market demands and deliver value to its holders. Whether WXT achieves "100x gem" status will depend on the platform's sustained efforts to refine its tokenomics and expand its applications.

For those seeking a platform token with robust fundamentals and growth potential, WXT presents a compelling opportunity as it navigates the next stage of its evolution.

About WEEX

Founded in 2018, WEEX has quickly emerged as a global leader in cryptocurrency trading. With an extensive selection of trading pairs, cutting-edge features like WE-Launch, and partnerships with global icons like Michael Owen, WEEX continues to redefine the trading experience for millions worldwide.

For more information:

Website: WEEX Exchange

