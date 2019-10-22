Weed Cellars Announces U.S. Launch

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ -- Weed Cellars™ today announced the launch of its lager, only two months after rolling out the brand's lauded wine portfolio. The full wine range, comprising of Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc/Viognier, and Pinot Noir, is already available in 20 states across America. That's one of the fastest moving wine roll-outs in the history of the industry, and the brand, which contains no cannabis, is poised to launch three more varietals in the coming months.

Tasting Panel Magazine 90 pts. Drink Me Magazine 91 pts. Bonfort's 91 Points.

Weed Cellars™ recently debuted its clean, refreshing Lager (5% alc. vol.) at the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA)Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, attracting lines of attendees wondering what this label is all about. The Lager, which also contains no cannabis, is available in 12-ounce and 24-ounce cans, as well as on draft.

"This is a unique lifestyle brand that has cracked the code of bringing Weed culture to every state in America and across the world," says Managing Partner Jim Moeller. "We released the brand two months ago, and we're already scheduled to cover the entire country by the end of the year."

Weed Cellars™ has not only created a new category within the alcohol industry, it's found a way to tap into the evolution of the cannabis space without using cannabis. The wine and beer labels pay homage to the individual in all of us but contain only alcohol, and consumers are loving it.

"Without a doubt, this is a fun brand. Who doesn't want to say 'I brought Weed,' when they enter a room?" quips Moeller. But as someone who has spent over 35 years in the alcohol business, he's proud of the liquid inside the bottles. "These quality varietals will bring consumers back to the brand over and over again. It completely over-delivers on price, and people are already seeing that."

Behind Weed Cellars works an impressive team of creative and sharp advisors, including business savants, hockey stars, and country music icons and R&B artists, who plan to promote the brand further through their own channels, like concerts and events.

The $15.99 price-point adds to its attractiveness and somewhat explains the rapid roll-out; the wines are consistently scoring 90, 91 and 92 in consumer and alcohol trade publications across the board – unusually high points for a wine at this price point. Additionally, its Stag's Leap (Napa) icon brand, Smoke, is set to release before the end of this year.

Weed Cellars can be purchased at MGM in Vegas, Morton's, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Lettuce Entertain You, Eddie V's, and Dick's Last Resort.

Albertsons, WalMart, H-E-B, Sam's Club and Spec's are all currently selling the product in test stores.

2018 Weed Cellars Central Coast Chardonnay

California Central Coast showing off all its tropical fruit glory. Pineapple, banana, guava, beautifully balanced fruit to acidity. ABV 14%.



2017 Weed Cellars Central Coast Cabernet Sauvignon

Paso Robles, known for its Bordeaux-like soil, creates this bright blueberry with an earth nose. Flavors of robust plum, blackberry, tobacco, cherry, and vanilla on the palate. Full-bodied medium tannins, smooth finish, and well-balanced. Aged in French and American.



2018 Weed Cellars Central Coast Sauvignon Blanc

California Central Coast jewel. Honeydew melon, grapefruit, and citrus notes on the palate. Passion fruit and lime zest on a beautifully balanced expression of the varietal.

Tasting Panel Magazine 90 pts. Drink Me Magazine 90 pts.

2017 Weed Cellars Central Coast Pinot Noir

California Central Coast gem. A mouthful of bing cherries and blackberry pie. Selected lots of extended maceration to intensify color and flavor. Aged in French and American oak.

Tasting Panel Magazine 90 pts. Drink Me Magazine 92 pts.

Weed Cellars is a lifestyle brand, currently supplying a high-scoring portfolio of wines and light lager. Trademarked in 76 countries the Weed Cellars brand is positioned for international distribution. Weed Cellars is run and funded by a high-profile group of professional athletes, business mavens and music icons.

