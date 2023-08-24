Wedia joins DAM New York 2023, the largest global conference dedicated to Digital Asset Management

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ -- Wedia , the Digital Asset Management (DAM) software of the Wedia Group, will be taking part in the 2023 edition of DAM New York, a leading event in the field focused on DAM and digital transformation.

Wedia is delighted to be participating in Henry Stewart's DAM New York event on September 14-15 which will bring together over 70 expert speakers, and more than 50 sessions. With topics ranging from DAM 2.0/3.0 to artificial intelligence (AI), workflow automation and video workflow, the event looks set to provide key insights into the trends and changes shaping the sector.

Representatives from Wedia will be pleased to share how Wedia is adapting to and challenging the future of DAM systems. Olivier Grenet, CTO; Sebastien Bardoz, VP Sales & Operations; Sara Jabbari, Head of Marketing and Damien Hilgendorf, Enterprise Sales Executive will all be on hand throughout the event.

Those attending can also join Olivier Grenet for a Techlab on The Art of AI: How to Reinvent Corporate and Marketing Visuals. Here, Olivier will be looking at how the advances in AI will affect the future of creative work and content creation. The event will take place on September 15 at 10a.m.

Wedia itself has recently undergone a renewal of its product offer, with a new baseline, Expect more* from Digital Asset Management, and an updated website. This helps Wedia establish itself as a committed player to customer needs, especially with the development of its core DAM functionalities which offer integrated AI, localization of content and enhanced diffusion and analytics capabilities.

About Wedia

Listed on Euronext Growth, the Wedia Group is an international player, leader in SaaS software and consulting, dedicated to marketing and communication departments.

Through its three offerings, Wedia, Galilée and Iconosquare, the group helps its clients to personalize, distribute and measure the performance of their marketing content.

The Group's high-end and innovative positioning has been recognized by prestigious clients (Decathlon, Royal Canin, NASA) and by the main technology analysts (Gartner and Forrester).

The Wedia Group achieved a turnover of €18 million in 2022, including 65% in SaaS revenue.

