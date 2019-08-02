Wedgeport residents to benefit from improved wastewater systems

WEDGEPORT, NS, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia recognize that strategic investments in green and local wastewater infrastructure play a key role in supporting dynamic, healthy communities while improving residents' quality of life and protecting the environment.

Today, Colin Fraser, Member of Parliament for West Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing; and Danny Muise, Warden for the Municipality of the District of Argyle announced funding for the installation of wastewater systems for the community of Wedgeport in the Municipality of the District of Argyle.

This project will improve on-site wastewater systems in Wedgeport, resulting in cleaner wastewater for residents. Once these projects are completed, residents will benefit from better quality water and a cleaner environment.

The Government of Canada is investing $417,144 in the project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Nova Scotia Government is contributing $347,585. The Municipality of the District of Argyle will contribute $278,130.

Quotes

"Ensuring that communities across Canada have modern infrastructure is essential to building a healthy, sustainable future. These investments are critical to ensuring communities in Nova Scotia can reach their full potential."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Investing in wastewater infrastructure is essential to ensuring Canadian families have access to modern reliable services. The wastewater project in Wedgeport will improve the quality of life for residents, protect the environment, and position the community for long-term growth."

Colin Fraser, Member of Parliament for West Nova

“Reliable infrastructure is the foundation for building strong, sustainable and viable communities. Through this project, 50 homes will have their wastewater system replaced, ensuring the people of Wedgeport have the services they expect and depend on every day. This is a great step in making Nova Scotia a healthier place to live.”

The Honourable Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"We are thrilled that the federal and provincial governments support this important project. For years, Wedgeport residents have desired an improved waste water management for the community they love. Today's funding announcement will further ensure that we have a strong and healthy community, and a place we are proud to call home."

Danny Muise, Warden, Municipality of the District of Argyle

Quick facts

The investment being announced today is in addition to the $858,014 in joint funding to improve wastewater systems in Wedgeport announced by the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia in 2016.

in joint funding to improve wastewater systems in announced by the governments of and in 2016. Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada will invest more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of will invest more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank

Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas: Skilled workforce/Immigration; Innovation; Clean growth and climate change; Trade and investment; Infrastructure.



