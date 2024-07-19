WeCook brand Swiss cheese meatballs, creamy mustard sauce recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Jul 19, 2024, 15:43 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product : Swiss cheese meatballs, creamy mustard sauce
Issue : Food - Microbial Contamination - Listeria
Distribution : Ontario, Quebec and online
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article