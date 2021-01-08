WeCommerce Opens The Market

WeCommerce is a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash and Foursixty. The Company's primary focus is to build, grow and acquire businesses that serve the Shopify partner ecosystem. These businesses consist largely of Software as a Service, Digital Goods and Services businesses. Generally, these businesses build Apps and Themes and run Agencies that support Shopify merchants. For more information visit https://www.wecommerce.co/

Date: Friday, January 8, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

