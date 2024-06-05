WebPros Partners with Extendify to Elevate WordPress Experience

Integration of Extendify's User-Friendly Creation Tools Enhances WebPros's Robust WordPress

Management Solution WP Squared, Offering a Seamless and Intuitive WordPress Experience for Hosting Providers and End-Users

HOUSTON, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- WebPros, a leader in web hosting enablement solutions announces the integration of WP Squared, an efficient and secure WordPress management solution, with Extendify, the leading solution for web hosts to create world-class WordPress experiences.

This strategic partnership will streamline the onboarding process and enhance the overall website creation experience for users. By combining WP Squared's robust WordPress management capabilities, built on proven cPanel technology, with Extendify's powerful site creation and onboarding tools, this integration sets a new standard for WordPress experiences for both hosting providers and their clients.

"At WebPros, our primary focus is delivering best-in-class solutions to our customers, and Extendify aligns perfectly with this mission," said Christian Koch, WebPros CEO. "This integration offers a natural extension of WP Squared, providing hosting partners with a singular offering to create and manage WordPress sites, eliminating the need for independent solutions."

WP Squared customers will now benefit from Extendify's AI-powered onboarding process, which walks users through the creation of WordPress sites. Users can quickly set up their site by answering a few basic questions, making the initial process faster and more intuitive. Key benefits of this integration include:

Superior Onboarding with AI: Extendify's AI experience will be the default option during theme selection, simplifying the design process from the very beginning.

Enhanced First Login Experience: Extendify's Launch Onboarding is automatically activated when users first log in to their site and will guide users through the initial setup with ease.

Engaging and Professional Sites: Design elements will be natively consistent with the product, enabling users to create relevant and visually appealing websites, ultimately enhancing user engagement and business credibility.

Increased Sales and Customer Retention: Partners can promote their world-class WordPress offering to drive additional sales. Additionally, the streamlined set-up process allows new customers to get up and running quickly and efficiently, increasing customer satisfaction and thereby reducing churn.

Extendify's suite of tools, which also includes a help center and a design library integrated directly into the WordPress dashboard, empowers users to effortlessly create websites that are both stunning and highly relevant to their customers. All Extendify products are built natively within WordPress, ensuring no additional coding layers or lock-in, thus allowing users to build and manage their sites without fear of being restricted by proprietary systems.

"From the beginning, both of our teams shared a common goal of improving the WordPress experience. This integration is a natural fit, combining WP Squared's seamless onboarding and management with Extendify's powerful site creation and management tools," said Chris Lubkert, Extendify Co-Founder. "Extendify empowers users to create a visually stunning and effective web presence that meets their goals. This integration will enable hosting providers to meaningfully grow revenue through a combination of increased sales of a modern, AI-powered WordPress experience, and through improved customer retention."

About WebPros

At WebPros, we're not just a company; we're an innovative web enablement ecosystem that fuels the success and growth of businesses in the digital world. As the world's leading provider of hosting and web management platforms, including cPanel, Plesk, and WHMCS, we are committed to providing effortless and convenient solutions that streamline server and website management complexities to meet the ever-evolving needs of web professionals.

But we're not just here to provide tools - we're dedicated to empowering businesses to build, operate, and expand their digital presence. Our comprehensive suite of products equips our clients with the tools they need for server management, monitoring, virtualization, billing automation, and so much more. Whatever aspect of web management you're looking to excel in, we've got you covered.

For more information, please visit www.webpros.com and https://cpanel.net/wp-squared/ .

For media inquiries, please contact Claudia Seeger at [email protected]

About Extendify

Extendify provides a suite of AI products that enables web hosts to offer a world-class WordPress experience for their customers. Extendify is committed to building native WordPress solutions that combine the ease of use of proprietary website builders with the power of the open-source WordPress platform. Founded in 2019, Extendify is led by former executives at Automattic.

For more information, visit https://extendify.com/

