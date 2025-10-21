Webnames.ca - Celebrating 25 Years as Canada's Original .CA Registrar and Ally to Canadians on the Web

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Webnames.ca, Canada's pioneering .CA domain registrar, is celebrating its 25th anniversary as one of the country's most trusted providers of online services and a long-time ally to Canadians on the web. Since its founding in 2000, the company has helped hundreds of thousands of Canadian businesses, organizations, non-profits, and individuals establish and grow their digital presence.

From Canada's First Domain to a National Digital Identity

Webnames' origins trace back to internet visionary and company co-founder John Demco, who established the .CA domain in 1987 and managed the original .CA registry for more than a decade with a volunteer team at the University of British Columbia (UBC). His foresight gave Canada a distinct digital identity and a trusted national domain space.

Under the leadership of President and CEO Cybele Negris, Webnames.ca and its enterprise division, Webnames Corporate, continue that legacy today--managing domain name portfolios for Canada's leading brands, government, and institutions with its expert team, advanced platforms, brand protection tools, and online security solutions.

"When I established the .CA domain, the objective was to provide Canadians their own corner of the internet," says Demco. "Today, .CA is more than just a web address - it's a foundational part of Canada's digital identity. The Webnames.ca team has been a partner in maintaining that vision, helping generations of Canadian businesses take their brand online, providing expert guidance and advocating the use of .CA."

A Quarter Century of Innovation and Trust

From its Vancouver headquarters, Webnames has evolved from a small registrar and web hosting provider into a leader in domain portfolio, DNS, and digital security management, while remaining proudly Canadian-owned and operated.

"Every day we see how critical a strong, reliable Canadian foundation is for businesses that operate online," says Negris. "For 25 years, we've been dedicated to our clients' success, continuously innovating to provide world-class security and management tools that organizations and IT professionals rely on. Whether it's a startup registering its first .CA domain or a global brand managing thousands of TLDs, we understand what they need to stay secure and competitive."

The Enduring Strength of .CA

The .CA domain continues to stand out globally for its trust and authenticity. According to the Canadian Internet Registration Authority's (CIRA) latest survey, 88% of Canadians believe a .CA is the best choice for businesses seeking to be recognized as Canadian.

"We are proud to have partnered with Webnames.ca since 2000," said Byron Holland, President and CEO of CIRA. "As Webnames.ca celebrates 25 years, we recognize the key role they played in shaping the history of .CA. They have been one of our longest-standing partners in our mission to connect, protect and engage Canada's internet community. It has been an extraordinary journey to share with an organization that embodies our values and passion."

A Trusted Digital Partner for Canada's Evolving Digital Landscape

As Webnames celebrates this milestone, the company remains focused on helping Canadians navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape. Its ongoing investments in cybersecurity, automation, and enterprise-grade tools reflect a continued commitment to innovation, integrity, and service excellence.

"We're proud of our history, but even more excited about what's next," adds Negris. "Our goal remains the same as it was in 2000--to help Canadians establish, protect and grow their brands online. We're incredibly grateful to the hundreds of thousands of customers who have trusted Webnames over the years, including many who have been with us since day one, 25 years ago this month."

Celebrating 25 Years of Connecting Canadians Online

To learn more about Webnames.ca's 25-year history and its impact on Canadian businesses online, visit www.webnames.ca/twenty-five.

