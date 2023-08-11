Web3 Wallets - 100+ DEXs, Cross-chain Swaps, NFTs, DApps - What's next for Bitget Wallet?

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - BitKeep, a leading multi-chain non-custodial wallet, is excited to announce its transformative brand upgrade to Bitget Wallet , marking a groundbreaking milestone in the world of Web3 trading. Building on the success of a US$30 million capital raise from Bitget, a prominent crypto exchange , the stage is set for a dynamic integration that harmonizes Bitget Wallet's robust services with Bitget's cutting-edge trading expertise and technology.

The upgrade includes the launch of Bitget Swap, a new integrated multi-chain trading feature that boasts intelligent DEX aggregation across 100+ DEXs with the best-in-class liquidity to provide users with the most optimal prices available. Leveraging the capabilities of Bitget Swap, users can expect to enjoy an extensive range of trading pairs, seamless cross-chain trading across 20 chains, accurate market data and prices aggregated from multiple leading protocols, and a robust selection of trading modes including limit orders and leveraged contracts.

Users will be able to seamlessly complete their transactions when interacting with the various other product features on the platform such as token management and transfer, NFT Market , DApp Browser, Launchpad , and more. The overall user interface has also been upgraded, reflecting the platform's goal to serve as the ultimate gateway into Web3.

Moka Han, COO of Bitget Wallet, expressed great enthusiasm about the upcoming brand upgrade to Bitget Wallet. "This transformation marks a significant milestone for BitKeep as we embrace the future of Web3 trading," she notes. "With Bitget's support, we are poised to become the ultimate trading wallet, empowering users with faster transactions, unmatched DEX aggregation, and seamless cross-chain convenience."

The integration with Bitget has further strengthened Bitget Wallet's financial security, as both entities share in a robust US$300 million user protection fund . This collaborative effort reinforces their commitment to providing unparalleled protection and peace of mind to their valued users across the globe, and will also see the expansion of Bitget Wallet's internal security team. This is coupled with the platform's cutting-edge security features such as in-built risk alerts, authorization querying, and strong partnerships with external security audit firms like SlowMist and Certik to safeguard users against any potential threats.

Since its inception in 2018, BitKeep has embarked on a journey of co-creation with developers and users alike. With an unwavering commitment to understanding and responding to market demands, Bitget Wallet stood tall alongside the Bitcoin community's vision of embracing decentralization. The DeFi summer of 2021 further fueled the platform's momentum, solidifying its position as a premier gateway to the Web3 world. Witnessing exponential growth in its user base and revenue, Bitget Wallet proudly celebrated the achievement of its 10 million global users in Q1 of this year, exemplifying its enduring popularity and impact on the industry.

The upgrade follows the launch of the recent Bitget brand campaign that centers around the "Trade smarter" philosophy, emphasizing Bitget's dedication to empowering individuals with intuitive tools for a secure, user-friendly, and efficient financial future. The vision is exemplified through Bitget's leading copy trading feature as well as AI-powered tools to be introduced in the near future. With these features, Bitget aims to bring about change in the industry and create a win-win situation for different types of traders.

"Bitget's 5-year journey has been a testament to our continuous technological transformation, and I am proud of the progress the platform has achieved since 2018. Today, as we unveil our new brand identity, vision and visuals, we reaffirm our dedication to shaping a smarter digital future. Bitget is committed to collaborating with industry leaders to create a trading environment that is safer, smarter, and more productive, reflecting our shared vision for success," commented Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget.

Bitget Wallet is a decentralized multi-chain digital wallet that provides an all-in-one solution for a comprehensive portfolio of services, including wallet functionality, an integrated swap feature , NFT Marketplace , DApp Browser, and Launchpad. It offers reliable and secure asset management and trading services to more than 10 million users worldwide, covering 168 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia and is a top-rated wallet on both Google Play and the iOS App Store globally. Bitget Wallet currently supports over 250,000 types of cryptocurrencies across over 90 chains, including major ones such as Bitcoin , Ethereum , Arbitrum , Polygon, BNB Chain, Fantom, and Solana.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange that offers Copy Trading services as one of its key features. Serving over 20 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

