Weatherhaven acquired by White Wolf Capital

BURNABY, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - White Wolf Capital Canada Inc., and its affiliates, (collectively "White Wolf") are pleased to announce the acquisition of British Columbia, Canada-based Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd. In acquiring Weatherhaven, White Wolf is partnering with industry veteran Ray Castelli who will continue in his role as CEO of the company.

"We are excited about what the future holds as part of the White Wolf family of investments," said CEO Ray Castelli. "They've demonstrated an ability to grow companies, particularly in the US market, and we expect their extensive industry contacts will help take Weatherhaven to its next level of growth."

"White Wolf is very excited about the potential to work with the current management team to grow Weatherhaven as part of our portfolio of innovative companies," commented Eli Nohra, Managing Director of White Wolf Capital Canada, Inc. "This company's innovative next generation portable infrastructure solutions, leading global market position and strong management team, is precisely the kind of opportunity we feel we can help take to the next level," he added.

Elie Azar, CEO and Managing Director of White Wolf added, "We look forward to working with Ray and his talented team to help the company execute on its US expansion plans and beyond. This acquisition is White Wolf's second acquisition in Canada and demonstrates our strong commitment to expanding investments in the Canadian market."

About Weatherhaven

Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd. is a Canadian company headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia. Weatherhaven is recognized as one of the world's leading suppliers of rapid and redeployable mobile infrastructure - from military operations in the desert to climate research stations in ultra-cold Antarctica to sophisticated medical, humanitarian and disaster relief solutions. For 40 years we've provided our customers with rapid and effective responses to challenges, overcoming every terrain and climate imaginable across 95 countries and all seven continents. Please visit: www.weatherhaven.com.

About White Wolf

White Wolf is a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011 and is focused on management buyouts, recapitalizations and investments in leading middle market companies. White Wolf seeks both private equity and private credit investment opportunities in companies that are headquartered in North America with $20 million to $200 million in revenues and up to $20 million in EBITDA (smaller for add-ons). Preferred industries include manufacturing, business services, information technology, security, aerospace and defense. For further information, please visit: www.whitewolfcapital.com.

