We're bringing Calgary on-demand puppy playdates… and pizza!

CALGARY, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Spot Dog Walking and AARCS have teamed up to bring Calgary a day of on-demand rescue puppy playdates. Don't miss this unforgettable opportunity to order a pack of rescue pups to your doorstep, with just the tap of a button.

How to order your on-demand puppies & pizza playdate:

1. Thursday October 17th download and open the "Spot Dog Walking" App, available on iOS and Android.

2. Between 11:00am-3:00pm, a large "Book Pup Playdate" button will appear on the app home screen.

3. Press "Book Pup Playdate" and enter your location. Pup playdates can only be booked on-demand, between 11:00-3:00, on a first come first serve basis. Pre-bookings will not be available for this event.

4. Get ready for 30-minutes of fun pup playtime with a pack of rescue dogs available for adoption from AARCS… and every pup playdate comes with a free large pizza!



Raising awareness and driving adoption:

AARCS is a non-profit organization supported by 1,800 volunteers that sees 3,500 animals come through its doors each year. AARCS rescues, rehabilitees, and re-homes animals in need, dogs suffering from disease, starvation, injuries, abuse, and neglect.

As winter approaches, the need to rescue animals from the cold becomes increasingly urgent. AARCS will rescue as many animals as possible, but needs help with their growing needs during this very busy time, and are constantly searching for volunteers and foster homes.

Spot Dog Walking is on a mission to make dog ownership easier with its on-demand dog walking app. Spot's goal is to provide convenience to dog owners by saving time and reducing stress, and is hopeful this will result in more adoptions so pups of all ages can find their furever home!

Spot currently operates in several cities across Canada and donates 10 cents for every 10 minutes walked to local animal rescues and shelters. To date, they have completed more than 50,000 walks and have donated over $10,000 to organizations such as AARCS, Calgary Humane Society, and Pawsitive Match.

Spot dog walkers complete a criminal background check and receive ratings and review comments from previous walks. Every Spot walk comes with premium insurance that covers each dog for up to $30,000 and the owner's home and property for up to $5 million.

Spot Dog Walking is available for download on Apple and Android devices, and welcomes new users with a FREE walk upon registration.

