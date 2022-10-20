We're all in…Doug Tarry Homes makes a monumental gift to Hospice

ST. THOMAS, ON, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - On Thursday October 20th, representatives from Hospice of Elgin and Doug Tarry Homes gathered in St. Thomas to celebrate a monumental gift of $500,000 to support the build of a new Hospice in Elgin County.

"Hospice is a vitally important community project that we are extremely proud to support", says Doug Tarry. "We recognize that many families go through this very difficult journey with limited support. We see building a Hospice as a responsibility to ensure that people and their families in our community will be well cared for."

"My family and I are proud to be a part of such a transformational project for our community", says Carolyne Tarry, who sits on the Building Committee for Hospice of Elgin. "The Hospice will be designed to feel like home and reflect the uniqueness of our community, while providing expert palliative care and support for individuals and families at end-of-life."

"Doug Tarry Homes is more than just a homebuilder; we place great importance on building a vibrant community. We proudly support many projects that make an impact, and Hospice will create a legacy of care for families in St. Thomas and Elgin County." explains Jennifer Weatherston, Vice-President, Operations at Doug Tarry Homes.

"Seeing such tremendous leadership from Doug Tarry Homes is truly inspiring. We are so honoured and humbled by such an amazing gift to this project." comments Bill Graham, Hospice of Elgin, Board of Director. "This monumental gift represents an incredible commitment to community and will help advance the work to build a Hospice in Elgin County."

The future site of Hospice will be located at 2 South Edgeware Road, surrounded by the beauty of Waterworks Park. Hospice of Elgin will build a facility providing 24-7 expert palliative care in a welcoming home-like environment. The goal of Hospice is to care for individuals, their caregivers and families at end-of-life. When doors open, care will be provided to more than 500 people in our community, each year.

The support of the community, such as Doug Tarry Homes, is critical in advancing the Hospice project. Hospice of Elgin is hoping to start construction on the new 16,000 sq. ft. facility in March of 2023.

About Doug Tarry Homes

Doug Tarry Homes has been committed to our customers and community in the St. Thomas and surrounding areas since 1954. Our achievements are the culmination of a legacy passed on by founder Doug Tarry Sr. who lived his dream of designing and building homes of superior quality and craftsmanship. Today, this legacy is upheld by our 5 Pillars of Construction focused on 1) Carbon Reduction, 2) Climate Resilient Construction, 3) Indoor Air Quality, 4) Occupant Comfort, and 5) Energy Reduction/Savings. The Doug Tarry difference is we truly care about out people, homes, clients, and communities we grow.

Hospice of Elgin - Quick Facts

Elgin County has an aging demographic and is the only region in Southwestern Ontario without a Hospice.

without a Hospice. Hospice will be a palliative care centre, supporting care in the home, community, or onsite at Hospice. The vision for Hospice of Elgin is to build:

is to build: Ten private hospice suites offering 24-7 expert care



Palliative care clinic



Two suites dedicated to respite, allowing for individuals to return home after a short stay



A spiritual care space for all faiths and traditions



A family sleep space allowing loved ones to stay overnight



A family refueling station



Grief & Bereavement centre



Children's support and play space



Home-like environment (dining and living rooms for more of life's celebrations)

The construction of Hospice will create many economic benefits, including the creation of 30+ new jobs and 200 volunteer opportunities for our community.

SOURCE Doug Tarry Homes