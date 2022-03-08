WCT's 30th Anniversary Annual Leadership Excellence Awards Recognize Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Champions in Canada's Communications and Technology Industries

WCT has long been a leader in advocating the benefits of gender equality in the workplace. The business case for greater diversity in Canada is straightforward and compelling: diverse companies outperform, are better governed and are more innovative companies than homogenous ones. WCT's programs, events and workshops all contribute to the engagement of women and companies in the goal for greater diversity for economic leadership in Canada.

"WCT has worked for 30 years now to change the demographics in the industries we serve. It's an up-hill battle," said Joanne Stanley, Executive Director of WCT. "Recognizing the people and the organizations that have shown leadership and advanced this cause is an important part of our work. Pausing to celebrate the achievements of these award winners gives us grounds for optimism and inspires us to carry on."

The awards will be presented at WCT's Annual Awards Gala later this spring.

The 2022 Leadership Excellence Awards recipients by category are:

Woman of the Year

Catherine Tait : President and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada

: President and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada Diversity Champion

Steve Cuccione : Education Manager, IBM

: Education Manager, IBM Empowerment (Individual)

Sana Abou-Shabaan : Manager, Environmental Policy and Planning, Canada Border Services Agency, Government of Canada

: Manager, Environmental Policy and Planning, Canada Border Services Agency, Government of Empowerment (Organization)

SuperNOVA, Dalhousie University

SuperNOVA, Entrepreneur

Caitlin Kealey : CEO, MediaStyle

: CEO, MediaStyle Mentor

Jennifer Chan : Director, Digital Ad Operations, Rogers Communications

: Director, Digital Ad Operations, Rogers Communications Rising Star

Doris Qian : IT Team Leader, Planning and Client Portfolio Management, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Government of Canada

: IT Team Leader, Planning and Client Portfolio Management, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Government of Trailblazer

Hadeer Hassaan : Vice President, Shared Services, Bell

: Vice President, Shared Services, Bell WCT Leader

Liette Vigneault : Vice President, Talent & Employee Experience, Cogeco Communications Inc.

For more information, contact WCT at [email protected] (French version available).

About Women in Communications and Technology

Women in Communications and Technology is the only Canadian coast-to-coast non-profit organization that inspires and supports women to achieve their highest career potential in Canada's digital economy through professional development, mentorship, advocacy and research. For 30 years, WCT has worked to close the gender gap, promote female leadership and advance diversity across a range of industries including information, communication, media and technology.

SOURCE Canadian Women in Communications & Technology

For further information: Media Contact: Hana Sabah, Digital Marketing Communications Officer, Women in Communications and Technology, [email protected]