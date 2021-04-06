WCT Introduces New Free Diversity and Inclusion Resource

OTTAWA, ON, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Employers seeking to build competitive and high performing organizations are turning to diversity and inclusive to give them a competitive edge.

WCT's Gender Parity Scorecard (GPS) is a free interactive online program that allows employers to assess how their current practices for diversity and inclusion compare with those of leading companies in the labour market. The program offers tutorials on best practices and helps employers chart a new course to improve their progress in creating more welcoming and equitable workplaces.

WCT GPS entails an assessment that produces a unique scorecard that identifies opportunities for improving existing practices or introducing new ones. WCT GPS also includes a resource library of publications and resources that provide assistance in achieving diversity and inclusion goals.

WCT GPS is produced by Women in Communications and Technology (WCT), one of Canada's most respected women's professional business organizations. "For nearly 30 years WCT has dedicated itself to the inclusion and advancement of women in the digital economy," said Joanne Stanley, WCT's executive director. "We are in continuous conversation with our members and their employers about what works and what doesn't for the creation of workplaces that maximize the contributions of women. WCT GPS is the newest way for us to share our knowledge with employers everywhere."

"We designed WCT GPS with small and mid-sized organizations in mind," Stanley said. "These companies are building the future and they compete vigorously with larger organizations in the search for talent. SMEs don't always have the capacity to hire dedicated DEI personnel for their companies. WCT GPS gives them an accessible introduction to the business case for diversity and helps them chart a course that is unique to their current situation and business goals."

WCT GPS is made possible with support from the Government of Canada and Alberta Ministry of Alberta. It is accessible at on WCT's website.

