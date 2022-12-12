WBE CANADA PUBLISHES ITS FIRST HOLIDAY SHOPPING GUIDE

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) published the 2022 Fall/Winter Magazine issue featuring its first ever Holiday Shopping Guide. The Holiday Shopping Guide highlights WBE Canada's Canadian Women Brand featuring 47 Certified women-owned businesses (WBEs), offering their products, services and special deals just in time for the busy shopping season. The full issue of WBE Canada Magazine is free of charge and available online at WBE Canada website.

WBE Canada urges shoppers to buy with purpose, visiting and supporting women-owned businesses including those carrying the Canadian Women Brand logo. The WBE Canada Certified women-owned businesses included in the 2022 Holiday Shopping Guide are representative of the incredible number of diverse businesses who have not only endured, but prospered during the past three years.

Buying from women-owned businesses puts money back into the economy, allowing it to stay in the local economy, right where it makes the biggest impact. A strong, successful independent woman entrepreneur sends a positive message to young women as they develop their leadership skills and map out their futures.

About Canadian Women Brand

WBE Canada established Canadian Women Brand in 2021 as a way to give Canadian women-owned businesses competitive advantage. The Canadian Women Brand logo, displayed by Certified Women Business Enterprises (WBEs) helps savvy consumers support women-owned businesses and corporations and government buyers find suppliers looking to make their supply chains more diverse and inclusive. Buying this holiday season from women-owned businesses gives your gift giving impactful meaning and allows women to make an economic difference in local communities. You can read more about Canadian Women Brand on WBE Canada blog.

WBE Canada is a Canadian non-profit organization that is opening doors for women-owned businesses to supply chains across North America. It certifies Canadian firms that are at least 51% owned, managed and controlled by women and introduces them to opportunities with corporations. Learn more about WBE Canada certification. If you are a mid-size or large company looking to support women-owned businesses through procurement opportunities, we want to hear from you. Learn more about how you can get involved.

