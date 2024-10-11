WAVERUNNER TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR SHARE CONSOLIDATION, OTHER MATTERS AT ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Waverunner Capital Inc. (CSE: WRUN) (US OTC: CHMJF) (the "Company" or "Waverunner"), announces that it has filed a Notice of Meeting and accompanying Management Information Circular on SEDAR+ calling an Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders to be held on November 13, 2024, with a record date of October 4, 2024 (the "AGSM"). The meeting documents are also available on the Company's website: www.waverunnercapital.com.

At the AGSM, the Company will put forward the regular matters requiring the approval of shareholders, including the appointment of auditors, ratification of the rolling stock option plan and the election of directors. In addition, the Company is proposing a special resolution to consolidate the common shares of the Company on the basis of one (1) new post-consolidation Common Share for up to every fifteen (15) currently outstanding common shares (the "Consolidation").

In order to facilitate future financing and business development activities; and in order to meet the minimum pricing requirements of the CSE for future financings, the Board believes the Consolidation to be in the best interest of the Company. Following such Consolidation, it is the expectation that the Company's financial position will improve as it will provide the Company with increased flexibility to seek additional financing opportunities. There can be no assurances, however, that the Company's financial position will improve post-Consolidation.

Waverunner Capital Inc. is a Canadian investment company whose strategy is to focus on opportunistic investments across a broad range of industries, and is seeking to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services, mentoring and access to the Company's management expertise. Existing holdings are in a consumer-targeted biotechnology venture, a renewable energy developer in the wind and solar sector ("REVV"), a plant-based wellness company ("FUEL") and an Ontario limited partnership ("ONLP") to take advantage of opportunistic long/short equity opportunities in both potential upside and downside expected price moves. Additional information about the Company, including the documents referenced above, is available on the Company's website www.waverunnercapital.com and on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "budget", "scheduled" and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: the timing and resolutions put forward at the AGSM; the expected growth potential of the Company; and the expected benefits of the Consolidation, including to enhance securityholder value.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Company's reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators, including risks related to the Company's ability to complete the Consolidation. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

For further information please contact: Waverunner Capital Inc., Karl Kottmeier, President, Phone: 604-678-8941, Email: [email protected]; For investor relations please contact: Financial Corp., Kirk Gamley, Phone: 604-689-7422, Email: [email protected]