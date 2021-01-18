Waverley Pharma Announces Successful Tender Award for Capecitabine with NHS Scotland

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Waverley Pharma Inc. (TSXV: WAVE) ("Waverley Pharma" or the "Company"), an emerging Canadian pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Irish subsidiary, Waverley Pharma Europe Limited ("WPEL"), has been awarded exclusive distribution rights for capecitabine by the National Health Services of Scotland ("NHS Scotland").

The awarded NHS Scotland tender is projected to increase the Company's revenue by approximately £200,000 on an annual basis. This opportunity also represents WPEL's first successful tender proposal for capecitabine in the NHS Scotland region. The tender will commence on February 1, 2021 and has a duration of two years. WPEL currently has awarded tenders for capecitabine in both Wales and England with each region's respective National Health Services organization.

"Waverley Pharma is excited to announce our fifth successful tender award since 2019, which affirms our commitment to expanding our oncology presence in the UK and EU markets," stated Larry Thiessen, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Waverley Pharma

Waverley Pharma is an emerging pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of safe, effective, and affordable cancer therapeutics in the EU, United Kingdom and North American markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, is currently selling three generic oncology products in the United Kingdom, namely capecitabine, temozolomide and erlotinib. In addition, the Company is developing two generic oncology products in Europe, namely pemetrexed and bortezomib and additional products in the United States. Waverley Pharma is committed to providing patients with affordable prescription medicines that lower healthcare costs and provide a better quality of life. For more information on Waverley Pharma please visit www.waverleypharma.com.

For further information: Haaris Uddin, Chief Financial Officer by phone: 204-478-5609 or by E-mail: [email protected], or visit www.waverleypharma.com

