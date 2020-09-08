Waverley Pharma Announces Signing of Term Sheet to Acquire Exclusive Rights to Market Six Generic Oncology Products in the United States

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Waverley Pharma Inc. ("Waverley Pharma" or the "Company") (TSXV:WAVE), an emerging Canadian pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Barbadian subsidiary, Waverley Pharma International Inc, has signed a term sheet with Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited ("RLS") that would give the Company the exclusive right, upon entering into a definitive agreement with RLS, to commercialize six additional generic oncology products in the United States. RLS will manufacture and supply the finished products and Waverley Pharma will be responsible for filing the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for each product with the United States Food and Drug Administration. The brands represented by these six generic products, referred to by the Company as WAV-103, WAV-104, WAV-105, WAV-106, WAV-107 and WAV-108, had combined sales of more than $3 billion USD in 2019.

"We are delighted to continue our strong relationship with Reliance Life Sciences with the addition of these six products to our expanding generic oncology portfolio", stated Waverley Pharma's CEO, Larry Thiessen.

About Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited

Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited (RLS) is part of the Promoter Group of Reliance Industries Limited. RLS is a research driven organisation developing business opportunities in bio-therapeutics (plasma proteins, biosimilars and novel proteins), pharmaceuticals (later-generation oncology generics), regenerative medicine, clinical research services, and molecular medicine. The Reliance Group is India's largest private sector enterprise, with annual revenues of $ 86 billion USD. The Group's flagship company, Reliance Industries Limited is India's largest private sector company and a Fortune Global 100 company. RLS is a fully integrated life sciences industry player with in-house capabilities in research, pre-clinical and clinical development, process development, quality management, commercial-scale manufacturing, and marketing. For further information on Reliance Life Sciences please visit http://www.rellife.com/index.html

About Waverley Pharma

Waverley Pharma is an emerging pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of safe, effective, and affordable cancer therapeutics in the EU, United Kingdom and North American market. The Company, through its subsidiary, is currently selling three generic oncology products in the United Kingdom, namely capecitabine, temozolomide and erlotinib. In addition, the Company is developing two generic oncology products in Europe, namely pemetrexed and bortezomib and additional products in the United States. Waverley Pharma is committed to providing patients with affordable prescription medicines that lower healthcare costs and provide a better quality of life. For more information on Waverley Pharma please visit www.waverleypharma.com.

